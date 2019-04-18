Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas’ Sly Move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 19, reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will turn to her old friend, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), for support. Little does she know that Thomas no longer sees her as a friend. In fact, he wants Hope to be the new woman in his life.

Liam wants to move on. Although he knows that his wife is still grieving Beth, he is convinced that their love can conquer anything. He just wants Hope to invest her time and energy back into their marriage again. However, Hope continues to push him away. The Inquisitr detailed how Hope pulled away from their kiss, just as things started heating up.

Hope’s mind is not on her marriage, as she has far more urgent matters to attend to. She is excited about the news that she has a new cousin, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Of course, Hope is even more thrilled that Phoebe (Isabella de Armas and Redford Prindiville) is actually a Logan. In her mind, the bond that she feels with Phoebe is because they share the same blood.

Hope and Liam spoke about Flo being Phoebe’s birth mother. Liam felt that they should not tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), because she was too far away. However, Hope may have a plan to let Flo in on the news. According to SheKnows Soaps, she wants Liam to go to Paris to visit the girls.

Hope tells Liam she feels badly keeping him from Phoebe and Kelly today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/gZEVRCPO4c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 18, 2019

She will share her idea with Liam and Thomas. While Liam may protest, Thomas will think that it’s a brilliant plan — and will encourage her to let Liam go. Of course, Thomas has an ulterior motive. He has just confessed to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that he never really got over Hope, even though it has been so many years since they were in a relationship. Ridge was shocked that his son wants to pursue a married woman.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas wants to break Hope and Liam up. Douglas will then have a full-time mom, and he will have a beautiful woman by his side. If Liam leaves the country, Thomas will be one step closer to getting what he wants.

Thomas’ next move will be getting closer to Hope at work. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will announce his plans to revitalize Hope For The Future next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.