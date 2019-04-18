Man Who Called 911 To Report His Girlfriend Stabbed To Death Arrested For Her Murder Six Years Later

A North Carolina man, who called 911 to report that his girlfriend had been stabbed to death in 2013, has been arrested after advanced DNA linked him to the woman’s death.

Asheboro Police took Roger Lee Martin, 41, into custody on Monday and charged him with the murder of his then-girlfriend Nova “Nikki” Robinson, the Lexington Dispatch reported.

Police responded to a 911 call on January 28, 2013, in which the caller, Martin, told the operator that Robinson, his girlfriend of eight years, was dead. During the call, he reportedly said he did not know “who would want to hurt her,” according to WGHP.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Robinson, 31, lying on the floor near the back door of her residence in a pool of blood. Blood was discovered on the walls and on the back door, which was ajar when police arrived.

Robinson had been cut on the left side of her head, and she suffered fractured vertebrae as well as a spinal cord contusion. She had bruises on her arms and hands, which the medical examiner said were consistent with defensive injuries, indicating that she had attempted to fight her attacker.

The official cause of death was exsanguination — excessive loss of blood — due to the stab wounds. Police identified the weapon as a knife, the Dispatch reported.

The Dispatch also reported that there was no evidence of forced entry and that Robinson was not robbed or sexually assaulted.

The investigation, which lasted for more than six years, always led police back to Martin.

“There were many questions surrounding the case that Roger Martin could not give a logical response to,” the police department said in a news release, according to WGHP.

“Advanced DNA testing enabled our detectives to satisfy all open questions that they had surrounding the investigation. We are completely satisfied without question that Roger Martin killed his then girlfriend Nova ‘Nikki’ Robinson,” the statement added.

This was the last picture taken of Nova “Nikki” Robinson. On Jan. 28 2013 she was murdered. Yesterday, Asheboro Police arrested Roger Martin, Nikki’s longtime boyfriend. I sat down with Nikki’s mom and sister today. What they had to say about the arrest tonight at 4/5/6 on @WXII pic.twitter.com/IvYWjAjHk7 — WXII Kirsten Gutierrez (@WXIIKirsten) April 16, 2019

Robinson had two children and was studying at Randolph Community College to become a registered nurse.

In a 2013 interview with The Asheboro Courier-Tribune, Robinson’s mother, Angela Jackson, said, “I have been through some bad times in my life, but nothing comes close to the magnitude of not only losing my precious daughter, but having someone take her life so violently. It is more than devastating. There are times when I still think I cannot bear it.”

Robinson’s older sister, Lucrissa Lundy, said that while the arrest wouldn’t make the nightmares any better, it was a relief.