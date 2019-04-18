‘Drag Race’ Season 11 Spoilers: Who Goes Home In Infamous ‘Snatch Game’ Episode?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is smack dab in the middle of Season 11, with the season’s most highly-anticipated episode debuting tonight. “Snatch Game,” a parody of Match Game, has become iconic in its own right. The remaining queens impersonate celebrities, and play the game show made famous in the ’70s. The contestants are judged on their acting abilities, sense of humor, and originality.

A YouTube account named THE DRAG BIBLE broke down the whole episode ahead of its premiere, and detailed which celebrities the queens would be impersonating. “Snatch Game” will see A’Keria C. Davenport as Tiffany Haddish, Silky Nutmeg Ganache as Madison, Shuga Cain as Charo, Brooke Lynn Hytes as Celine Dion, Plastique Tiara as Lovely Mimi, Yvie Oddly as Whoopi Goldberg, Nina West as Abby Lee Miller and Gemma Collins, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo as Bhad Bhabie.

According to the prominent YouTube account, Silky will take home the challenge win. The YouTubers also suggested that Silky will make her way into the top 4. Shuga and Nina also got props for their great performances during “Snatch Game.” A’Keria, Plastique, and Vanjie were all safe, meaning season-long front runners Brooke Lynn and Yvie landed in the bottom two.

Both queens were forced to lip sync for their lives in an event which the YouTubers reported to be very emotional. It turns out that no one was sent home, with two “Shantays” being granted by RuPaul. Yvie and Brooke sang along to Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” and both queens supposedly killed it.

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race began commenting on the spoiler video, with one commenter noting it was no surprise that Yvie and Brooke Lynn landed in the bottom two for “Snatch Game.”

“Just based on the people they chose, it makes sense that Yvie & Brook Lynn are in the bottom. Seriously, Celine Dion & Whoopie Goldberg are too boring to parody,” the commenter wrote.

Others began to speculate who RuPaul would save first. After delivering the first “Shantay,” the remaining queen would assume they would be sent home. This could make for some seriously shocked faces from the safe queens watching in the background, as well.

Several commenters also hoped that Yvie wouldn’t be negative during this episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race after having a tumultuous past couple of episodes, especially during “Untucked.” Fans are hoping that Yvie will be humbled after falling to the bottom two.

A double “Shantay” means there could be two “Sashays” in next week’s episode. This would narrow the pool of contenders down to five queens.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.