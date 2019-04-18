Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Wildest’ Moments Video Is Now Available To View

When it comes to a sense of humor, the Kardashian-Jenners can be relied on.

April 18 marks Kourtney’s Kardashian’s 40th birthday. Instagram is mostly showering the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star with good wishes, but Kourtney’s immediate family are going down a different avenue.

A video posted by Kourtney’s lifestyle brand, Poosh seems to have rallied the sisters up for a touch of shade. Too Fab covered the famous siblings, their mother, and friends collating their most embarrassing memories of Kourtney. All were prompted to recall Kourtney’s “wildest” moments. Khloe Kardashian shared her thoughts.

“I mean there’s just a lot — from her breaking into boyfriends’ houses to scratching a couple people’s faces.”

Kendall Jenner also had a memory.

“She would pick us up in her white BMW and she would just drive us really fast and take us to her house where her and her boyfriend lived and she would just make us junk food all day long and let us play video games.”

Kendall’s quote comes as somewhat surprising. Kourtney’s grounded mother persona comes hand-in-hand with her advocacy of gluten-free and dairy-free living. Fans would likely have difficulty visualizing a “junk food” scenario from Kourtney and her three children.

The video also sees Kris Jenner have her say. For Kourtney’s mother, the “craziest” story dates back to Kourtney being just two years old. According to Kris, Kourtney had fallen asleep on the school bus – and been forgotten. The driver “didn’t see her sleeping,” Kris says. Kourtney’s well-known tiny frame is said to have been the reason behind it. The “momager” continues to recall the bus driver locking up the vehicle, leaving for breakfast, and ultimately unleashing a situation dubbed “traumatizing” by Jenner.

A Kardashian headline is rarely complete without queen bee, Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty CEO brought the following to the table.

“I just remember having like the saddest memories because Kourtney was so mean to me all the time”

The quote comes as slightly controversial given that 2018 saw Kim call Kourtney “the least exciting to look at” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner recalled a “huge fight” dating back to when she was seven. Per the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, the sisters fought over “these Tinkerbell pajamas.” This one seems more fitting. The Jenner sisters have been filmed fighting over clothes during early seasons of the show.

While the Poosh video mostly features Kourtney’s family, friends have also chimed in. Kourtney doesn’t feature in the footage, although she did share some childhood snaps to Instagram yesterday. Sesame Street‘s Big Bird seems to have featured heavily during Kourtney’s infancy, per The Inquisitr.