Lori Loughlin’s Friends Reportedly Don’t Like Her Husband Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin’s friends reportedly believe that her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, could be to blame for the couple’s involvement in the shocking college admissions scandal.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Lori Loughlin’s friends don’t like Mossimo Giannulli and believe that he got the actress tangled up in a very serious situation as the couple allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe so their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, could get into the University of Southern California.

“Everyone feels bad for her. They think the situation was something concocted by her husband. Her friends don’t like him,” a source tells the magazine.

Last month, both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and were accused of paying half a million dollars to bribe college coaches to claim their daughters were recruited rowing athletes in order to ensure their admittance into USC.

After the pair refused a plea deal, they were hit with an additional charge for money laundering.

On Monday, Lori and Mossimo both pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

Meanwhile, actress Felicity Huffman, who was also charged in the scandal, accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty in the scandal. She has also issued a public apology. CNN reports that prosecutors want up to 10 months of jail time for Huffman.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, plead not guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal https://t.co/k0l7UZz1gJ pic.twitter.com/gvYlFFDxbM — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 15, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are rumors flying that both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have been approached about being paid to give interviews about the college admissions scandal.

Loading...

While neither of them would be able to speak out about while the case is ongoing, Radar Online reports that they are supposedly being offered upwards of $20 million to tell their stories once the case is complete.

The outlet goes on to reveal that there is a good chance one or both of the women will eventually do an interview due to the high cost of legal fees they’ll rack up, as well as the loss of work they’ve suffered due to the scandal.

“They’ll need the cash once this is all said and done. So you can bet they’ll want to stick up for themselves while making a fortune and paying back some of those legal bills.”

As many fans already know, Lori Loughlin has been fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, which included the network’s movies and television series When Calls The Heart. She’s also been fired from the upcoming final season of Fuller House on Netflix.