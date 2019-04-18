Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Share PDA On Romantic Stroll Amid Lady Gaga Relationship Rumors

No one can come between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. The couple of four years was spotted in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday evening enjoying a romantic stroll after a dinner date. Cooper and Shayk looked madly in love despite the influx of negative rumors surrounding their relationship in recent weeks. Many fans believe that Cooper and Lady Gaga’s performance in A Star Is Born brought on certain chemistry between them, but a relationship between the two actors doesn’t seem likely.

Photos of the couple’s date night show Cooper, 44, emerging from a Santa Monica restaurant wearing an orange zip-up hoodie, a white T-shirt, gray jeans, and a two-toned baseball cap, according to Hollywood Life. Shayk, 33, held her boyfriend’s arm tightly as she walked beside him wearing a tan-colored trench coat. Her hair was in a low, messy ponytail paired with hoop earrings for the casual outing. Both the actor and the model looked smitten as they smiled at each other.

The couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, was not present.

Cooper and Shayk have endured countless negative reports about their relationship since the actor appeared in A Star is Born with Gaga in October. Fans of the film hoped the two would take their romance off screen and called out the singers for their reportedly undeniable chemistry when they performed their hit song “Shallow” together at the Academy Awards in January.

Also that month, Gaga unexpectedly split from her fiance Christian Carino, which fueled the rumors of her involvement with Bradley Cooper even more. However, a source recently explained to Us Weekly that the two ended their engagement because Carino “infringed on her creative process” and it had nothing to do with Cooper.

Gaga herself shut down the rumors that she and Cooper were more than friends during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The show host noted that fans thought there must be “love” between the two actors, which Gaga shrugged off with an eye roll.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet,” she said, addressing the photos and videos of herself and Cooper that appeared online as “proof” of their love. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

As for Shayk, the model reportedly isn’t worried about any connections between her boyfriend and the “Telephone” singer. A source revealed that Shayk knows the chemistry between Cooper and Gaga is strictly for acting’s sake. The mother of one saw no problems with the actors’ Oscars duet.

“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” the source said, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s a non-issue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”