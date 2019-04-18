‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Buxom Chest That Practically Spills Out Of Body-Hugging Dress

Playboy bombshell Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to showing off her insane physique on social media, and a photo posted by the model on Thursday to Instagram is one in a long line of gorgeous snaps that her 8.8 million followers went wild for.

For the shot, Pelas propped herself up against a doorframe, letting the natural light from the sun cascade over her body and made her sunkissed skin glisten. She playfully pulled her hand through her platinum-colored locks that were styled in big, bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulders and down her back.

The Maxim model wore a sunny-yellow dress that clung to her every curve, and featured a dramatic neckline that put the emphasis on her buxom chest and ample cleavage. Her toned arms were on full display as well, and the sultry smile she flashed toward the camera topped the snap off in jaw-dropping fashion.

For makeup, Pelas chose to contour — a favorite makeup look for models such as herself — and used heavy sweeps of bronzer and highlighter to accentuate her flawless features. She wore some rosy-colored shadow and heavy-handed mascara to fan out her long lashes and make her emerald-colored eyes pop. She capped the look off with with a soft-pink gloss that made her plump pout stand out.

Unlike her peers in the modeling world, Pelas decided to skip Coachella this year in favor of working her business. Over the weekend, she shared to Instagram that she had several appearances to make, taxes to prepare, and although she recommended a heavy dose of partying as medicine for one’s spirit, staying home for the weekend to help achieve her goals was more important to her this time around.

View this post on Instagram hola A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:38am PDT

While sharing her inspiring post, Pelas flaunted her curvaceous backside by rocking a pair of electric-blue leggings. She lifted her leg slightly to make her booty truly pop, and peered over her shoulder while closing her eyes to make the photo sizzle even more. She paired the skintight pants with a white sports bra that amplified her chest and showed off some serious skin.

She wore her hair in long. beach-babe waves that cascaded down her arched back. As she leaned up against a fence, she showed off her toned arms and chiseled midsection.

“Sacrificing a fun weekend, ending a wrong (but comfortable) relationship and taking brave risks (moving somewhere new, quitting safe job in hopes of better one) are all part of the secret universal reward system,” Pelas shared in her post.