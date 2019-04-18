Pauly D Denies Cheating On Ex In Tense Moment On MTV’s ‘Double Shot At Love’

Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has denied cheating on his ex-girlfriend Aubrey O’Day during a tense moment shared with two of the contestants on the new MTV reality dating series, A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

Page Six reported that the reality star had to face the music with two of the women whom he is attempting to find a lasting relationship with after they questioned his authenticity and his past.

“Yeah, I don’t do that whole cheating thing,” said in a clip from tonight’s episode and called it “a waste of time.”

“There’s something I need to know about Pauly,” contestant and New Jersey resident Holly said later in the clip, in a confessional moment. “I heard a rumor that Pauly cheated on Aubrey once from one of my friends who saw it with his own eyes. Should I bring it up? Should I not. Should I just kind of be hush hush about it?”

The reality star then remarked that the constant rumors about his life were the reason why he had remained single for so long.

He then asked Holly, alluding to if they were a match and were in a relationship, would she question him every time she heard a rumor about him? He then explained that he and O’Day were on and off for a while and when they weren’t dating “she did her thing and I did mine.” He stressed to the women that he would never and has never cheated on a girlfriend.

DelVecchio and O’Day met while filming E!’s Famously Single. The couple dated for one year, from 2016-2017.

In the new series, DelVecchio and his best pal, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, are heading up a dating show where they are searching for love from a group of 20 women, each with distinct looks, personalities, and ideas.

Throughout the series, set in California, the two will be visited by Jersey Shore stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. who will weigh in on the women and their chances of finding love with their friends.

The Inquisitr previously reported that in episode 1 of the limited series, fans were introduced to the female contestants, a group of hopefuls who were either personal trainers, yoga instructors, self-proclaimed “guidettes,” and women with large Instagram followings.

After starting the series with a prank where half the women were led to believe that Guadagnino was the sole bachelor on the show and the other half, that DelVecchio was the guy up for grabs, the women go face-to-face tonight as they realize they had been pranked by the Jersey Shore stars as they realize they have a chance at love with either man. How they will react remains to be seen.

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV.