Meghan Markles’s Mom Doria Is The Subject Of A New Romance Novel

Doria Ragland won hearts around the world with her dignified loveliness at the royal wedding. But despite her low profile, a New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory is using inspiration from Doria’s life in a new novel.

As reported by The Sun, it all started when librarian and royal fan Margaret H. Willison went to Twitter to voice a fantasy inspired by reports that Doria was spending Christmas at Sandringham.

“I now NEED a charming romance about the single mother of a new Duchess falling in love with an appropriately aged royal retainer while spending Christmas at Sandringham.”

Guillory saw the tweet and was immediately inspired. In April, Guillory made an announcement while retweeting Willison’s original message.

“I have a story for you today, Twitter. Remember this tweet?”

Guillory then announced on Twitter that she was publishing a novel, titled Royal Holiday, based on the original tweet’s premise. Its release date is October 1. The author is well known for penning other novels such as The Wedding Date and The Wedding Party.

Royal Holiday is about Vivian Forest, a 50-something-year-old American whose fashion stylist daughter, Maddie, marries a British royal. When Vivian visits her daughter, she forges a connection with the Queen’s private secretary, Malcolm Hudson. Sparks soon fly between the pair.

*taps mic* Big announcement time! We are over-the-moon to share the First Look at ROYAL HOLIDAY by @thebestjasmine exclusively on @hellosunshine (????credit) and @ReeseW's book club!!! Coming out in hardcover this fall!! ???????? #ReesesBookClub https://t.co/6kZeBQxjye pic.twitter.com/CbXU0kvS0G — Berkley Romance ???? (@BerkleyRomance) April 11, 2019

Guillory has confessed that she herself is a huge fan of the British monarchy, and has read countless biographies and blogs of the royals, making hew new novel seem like a perfect fit.

Much of Doria’s personal life is unknown, meaning Guillory had to fictionalize a lot for the book. However, one thing that is established is Doria’s close bond with the Duchess of Sussex.

Ben Stansall / Getty Images

In an old blog post on her website The Tig, Meghan wrote about the love and adoration she had of her Mom, per E! Online.

“She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you’ve ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers… and you will smile. You won’t be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy.”

Meghan ended the blog post in a sweet tribute.

“To all of the wonderful mamas in this world, thank you. For all the lessons, for all the love.”

Meghan can take notes from her mother’s parenting style as the duchess is a soon-to-be mom herself. The American actress-turned-royal is expecting her first child with Prince Harry within the next few weeks.

It has also been reported by The Inquisitr that Doria will be joining her daughter in the U.K. to help with the newborn.