Watch Chelsea FC vs. SK Slavia Praha UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Quarterfinal 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

Chelsea FC take a 1-0 lead with an away goal into their second-leg UEFA Europa league match against 18-time Czech champions SK Slavia Prague.

Chelsea FC hope to remain one of three English Premier league sides remaining alive in European competition, when they host the 18-time Czech First League champions SK Slavia Praha in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal, holding on two a slim 1-0 league — albeit with an away goal — thanks to late winner off the head of Marcos Alonso, accordion to Goal.com. But Alonso will be not be in the side on Thursday for the second leg, as the Czech side hopes to win by one goal, which is all that will be required for them to end Chelsea’s European campaign, in the match that will live stream from the Bridge.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Chelsea FC vs. SK Slavia Praha UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 41,600-seat Stamford Bridge football ground in London, England, on Thursday, April 18. That start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time in the Czech Republic.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Blues vs. Červenobílí match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, April 19, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern, and in India the match gets underway at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

While Alonso has missed training this week and will sit out the second-leg decider, but 28-year-old Belgian striker Eden Hazard — Chelsea’s leading scorer with 16 goals so far this season — is expected to return to the starting team, according to Football London. Gary Cahill, however, will likely be back on the bench.

With Arsenal holding a 2-0 lead over Napoli heading into their second leg match on Thursday, as Inquisitr reported, and Tottenham Hotspur eliminating Manchester City in a wild, high-scoring Champions League match on Wednesday, it appears that at least those two English teams will appear in European semifinals — with Chelsea needing to hold their one-goal lead to become the third.

Eden Hazard is likely to start for Chelsea on Thursday. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

To watch the Chelsea FC vs. SK Slavia Praha UEFA Europa League quarterfinal deciding game, access the streaming video provided by Galavision, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Chelsea vs. Slavia Europa League clash streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a possible way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second-leg clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Chelsea FC vs. SK Slavia Praha match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in the Czech Republic, ČT Sport will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will carry the Europa League live stream, and throughout much of Africa, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique will stream the quarterfinal second-leg live online.

In India, SONY LIV will stream the match. A list of live streaming sources for the Chelsea FC vs. SK Slavia Praha Europa League quarterfinal knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.