Kim Kardashian Pushes Back Perfume Release Date After Rumors Of Shading Taylor Swift

Is Kim Kardashian giving the spotlight to Taylor Swift? The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that the release of her fragrance collaboration with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, will be pushed to a later date. This delay sees the line miss its anticipated release date of April 26.

Kim credited manufacturing errors as the reason for the delay, but some fans believe she is actually responding to rumors of throwing shade at Swift. Earlier this week, the reality star was accused of purposely setting her release date for the same day as the much-anticipated release of Swift’s new music.

Kim posted the announcement on her Instagram Stories and Twitter feed that evening, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so excited to launch our fragrance collaboration that we’ve been working on for such a long time,” the announcement read. “Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further.”

Kim continued on to say that she and Kylie have decided to delay the release.

“Today, we made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we would never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines,” she added.

There is no new date set for the launch yet, but Kim assured fans that they will know soon.

“Thank you for your understanding and support always,” Kim concluded, signing off with “Love, Kim & Kylie.”

Many Twitter users responded to the message by implying that Kim changed the date to avoid drama with Swift. Over the weekend, Swift launched a mysterious countdown to April 26 on her website, and she has been teasing the date with dreamy Instagram posts every day since. Although it is unclear what the date will bring, fans are almost positive that the countdown clock will eventually lead to a new single — or even Swift’s highly-anticipated seventh album.

Soon after the initial announcement, Kim shared on Monday — in a since-deleted post — that her new fragrance collection would be coming the same day. Fans quickly called her out for attempting to re-ignite the feud she once had with the pop star, Cosmopolitan reported.

Swift has had a rocky relationship with Kim and her husband, Kanye West, since 2009. At that time, the “Gold Digger” rapper interrupted Swift’s award acceptance speech to say that Beyonce should have won. Despite rumors of reconciliation over the years, the argument always resurfaced, and even made it into a season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January, Kim finally addressed the feud — only to say that it was over.

“I feel like we’ve all moved on,” she said, according to Billboard.