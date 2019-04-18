Bella Thorne Is Braless On Instagram And She’s Flashing Major Cleavage

Bella Thorne doesn’t tend to go low-key.

On April 18, the actress updated her Instagram. Bella appears seated amid a field of yellow daisies. The sun is beating down on her face – Bella herself is smiling with her eyes shut. Her shirt is anything but, though.

Black-buttoned, semi-sheer, and mostly open, the dark blouse appears to be throwing fans plenty of cleavage. Likewise, the braless look that is now commonplace among celebrities.

A cryptic caption points towards conflicting happiness and sadness. Bella admits that she “needed a break.” She is, however, “feeling better” after “running myself down.” Whether this refers to her recent Coachella partying is unknown. The Midnight Sun actress prompted concern earlier this week after fans queried a possible split from boyfriend, Mod Sun. The Inquisitr had been scouring fan comments to a post showing Bella donning a plunging neckline. With yet another vague caption though, the post generated more relationship-related enquiries than it did ogling of Bella’s assets.

Today’s picture is likewise bringing out the caring streak in Bella’s fans. One seemed to note the sun-drenched setting.

“Oh you better have a TON of SPF on that face!!!!”

Bella herself replied.

“@beverlyhillsskincaremuse I legit don’t have any”

Frolicking outdoors seems to form a pattern with this girl. Just yesterday, Bella posted a humorous snap of herself in a grassy setting. Clutching the hand of an anonymous and unseen person, Bella is attempting to “reenact the influencer ways,” per her caption. This is likely a tongue-in-cheek mockery of Instagram influencers whose bohemian and carefree photos are frequently accused of being staged.

Little with Bella is staged. Her bikini snaps come with a certain freshness. Bella’s fiery red hair and porcelain skin don’t channel typical Hollywood looks, but neither seems to have damaged this A-Lister’s career.

For anyone wanting a little “something different,” Bella caters. A video showing Bella washing her hair with beer made Glamour‘s headline earlier this year. The video has been viewed 4.5 million times. Bella likewise comes outspoken when it comes to her relationships. Her name came alongside that of YouTuber, Tana Mongeau and boyfriend, Mod Sun in January. An “open relationship” status making People‘s headline came complete with a quote from Bella.

“Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

Less about the relationships and more about the sun-drenched cleavage, today’s update is still proving a headline-maker for Bella.