Bombshell Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Wears Just A Towel In Latest Racy Snapshot

Rachel Bush is using her Instagram feed to reminisce about her time down in Brazil where she enjoyed warm days and wonderful views. On Thursday, the model and influencer took to the popular social media to share a daring snapshot of herself wearing nothing but a white towel wrapped around her body, which is set to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the 21-year-old Instagram starlet — who is married to NFL star Jordan Poyer — is posing in front of a full-length mirror for a selfie while she uses her free arm to give herself a little hug, keeping the bath towel secured in place above her chest. The mother of one has her side to the camera, as she holds the phone horizontally in front of her for a landscape shot, partially blocking her face from view.

The model is wearing her brunette hair in a casual middle part and down in long, loose waves that cascade down all the way to her lower back. Bush appears to be wearing little to no makeup, suggesting she shot the snap early in the morning before getting all dolled up.

She is standing in a luxurious space featuring a wooden balcony in the background decorated with stylish patio furniture. According to the geotag she included with the post, she enjoyed her stay at the Fasano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro. A gorgeous view of city’s famous Ipanema beach is seen behind the model.

The post, which Bush shared with her almost 1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,200 likes and over 60 comments within just about three hours of having been posted, promising to get a lot more in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and point out the beauty of her surroundings.

“You are always looking gorgeous,” one user wrote, paired with a winky emoji and two red roses.

“Honestly I would miss it too! Seems very exquisite,” another one chimed in.

While Bush is has attracted a legion of following thanks to her online presence and revealing photos she often shares of herself, she is also known for her relationship with the Buffalo Bills player. As TMZ reported in November of 2018, Bush and Poyer have been together for about three years now, tying the knot in February of last year. The two have a little girl together, Aliyah Anne, who was born in 2016.