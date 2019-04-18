Are ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Standifer On The Verge Of A Split? His Mom Speaks Out

Ryan Edwards' mom is addressing divorce rumors.

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are not getting divorced.

Following a report shared by Radar Online earlier this week, the Teen Mom OG star’s mom, Jennifer Edwards, spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and confirmed rumors of a split were not true.

“I think this has been taking out of context,” she said on April 17.

According to the Radar Online report, Edwards had allegedly informed his wife of just under two years that he was hoping to spend some time away from her now that he’s completed his 3-month stint behind bars. However, according to Edwards’ mom, all he wants at this time is some peace and quiet as he readjusts to being back home with Standifer and their months-old baby boy, Jagger Ryan.

“I believe Ryan was venting a bit to Mackenzie at some point in a conversation because of the amount of people that can be in your ear talking about their problems and issues in jail,” Jennifer explained.

Jennifer also confirmed that Edwards and Standifer are currently back home in Tennessee with their son.

As for why Edwards chose to spend three months in jail, rather than fight the drug and theft charges that were pending against him, Standifer said on Instagram last month that he preferred to spend time behind bars so he would not end up back on probation.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup explained, Edwards is no longer on probation after doing his time.

“To have him go to jail and then just be off probation for good…It was the smartest decision that could have been made,” she said. “Otherwise, it’s a revolving door that you never get out of the system.”

Also on Instagram, Standifer confirmed she and Edwards will be featured on the new episodes of Teen Mom OG, which are expected to begin airing on MTV sometime later this year. That said, she made a promise to steer clear of doing or saying anything that could potentially embarrass her husband.

According to Standifer’s explanation of why she and Edwards opted to rejoin the series, she said she had agreed to appear on the new season in an effort to help him and get the true story to fans. As viewers will recall, Edwards was not seen at all during the last season of the show and Standifer only appeared briefly in a cameo role.

A premiere date for the new season of Teen Mom OG has not yet been set.