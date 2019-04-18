Emily Ratajkowski Stuns As She Goes Topless, Rocks Pink Wig In Steamy New Photoshoot

Quite literally, Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all for the camera.

The model has already amassed a huge following on Instagram alone with over 22 million followers and that number appears to be climbing by the day. Ratajkowski is most well known for showing off her flawless body in skimpy swimsuits or fashionable outfits for a night out on the town but she often poses for photos in magazines just as she did yesterday.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show the 27-year-old striking a pose for a Love Magazine spread. In the images, Emily appears topless with just her pink dyed locks covering her exposed breasts. An assistant of the model’s can also be seen holding a handheld leaf blower so the model’s hair waves in the wind.

On bottom, Ratajkowski dons a tight white dress but has the top of the dress pulled all the way down to expose her bare breasts. As always, the actress looks stunning with a gorgeous face of makeup including fierce eyeshadow and subtle pink lipstick. Emily also took to her Instagram stories to share a few snaps from the shoot, only giving social media users a glimpse of her pink-dyed locks.

One other photo in the sexy post shows the supermodel walking away while keeping her lady parts covered. Love Magazine also took to their own Instagram stories to share a photo from Ratajkowski’s shoot but they didn’t give any further details as to when the photos will be featured in any upcoming spreads.

And the Love Magazine shoot isn’t the only thing that the bombshell has been busy with in recent weeks. According to People, Emily also posed for the brand BABE Rose to promote the line of canned wine. In the stunning ad, the brown-haired beauty rocks a tiny white bikini, showing off her picture-perfect body while holding up a can of the wine in her hand which will be featured on billboards.

Another sexy photo shows the stunner posing in a cutout one piece bikini as she lays on the beach an sips a can of the Rose. And following her new gig, Ratajkowski took to her Twitter account to express her excitement over the collaboration along with a picture from the shoot.

SO EXCITED to have @emrata join the #drinkBABE family. She is a literal actual queen, and if you see these photos on a gigantic billboard in your city, try to keep your eyes on the road and not crash your car. pic.twitter.com/h1jym3F2OQ — DRINK BABE (@webroughtwine) March 21, 2019

“Consciously coupling w/ my good friend, wine visionary & fellow entrepreneur @FATJEW is an actual dream,” she wrote on Twitter for her 1 million plus followers. “Watch out for powerful billboards like this one to take over your town.”

Emily’s career continues to boom.