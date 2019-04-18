Trump Tweets Triumphant Video Following Release Of Mueller Report

There seems to be no one happier about the release of the redacted version of theMueller report that Donald Trump himself. On Thursday, the president tweeted a triumphant video consisting of multiple clips of news reports and interviews where the general consensus was that the report exonerates him.

“As I have been saying all along, NO COLLUSION – NO OBSTRUCTION!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

This tweet followed another tweet that Trump posted to “celebrate” his interpretation of the findings in the report. In that one which he explicitly directed to his critics, he used the Game of Thrones font to declare that questions about his alleged collusion and obstruction of justice had been settled.

“Game Over,” the text on the photo reads.

Trump has used references to Game Of Thrones in the past in his tweets. As The Inquisitr reported, in November he used their signature font in a meme about sanctions against Iran which prompted expressions of disgust from GOT stars like Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

Although Trump claims that the Mueller report clears him of all of the accusations against him, many are pointing out that it actually doesn’t do that at all.

According to the version that has been posted on the Department of Justice’s website, the Mueller report actually says that the investigation did not make any definite conclusions on the President’s conduct as it relates to alleged obstruction of justice.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

As CNN notes, the report is a bit more conclusive on the matter of outright collusion with the Russians. It states that while the Russians thought that electing Trump would advance their interests and worked to ensure that would happen, the investigation did not determine that they worked with the Trump campaign. So, although it seems like Trump’s election team welcomed the dirt on his opponent that the Russians dug up, the report says that the investigation did not conclude that they “conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

While it made no definitive conclusion about obstruction of justice, the report did reveal hitherto unknown details about the president’s response to the appointment of the Special Counsel. For example, according to the report, he told White House counsel Donald McGahn to get Mueller removed but subsequently denied doing so and requested that McGahn do the same. When McGahn pushed back, Trump questioned his choice to take notes during their meetings.

Following the release of the report, the Democrats called for Mueller to testify in front of Congress because of their less than conclusive statement about whether he committed obstruction of justice.

“This is exactly why we need to hear directly from Special Counsel Mueller and receive the full, unredacted report with the underlying evidence,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerry Nadler wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the paragraph of the report that discusses the obstruction of justice question.