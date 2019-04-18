George Zimmerman Blocked From Tinder For Using A Fake Profile To Meet Women

Zimmerman, best known for shooting unarmed teen Trayvon Martin was also kicked off Bumble.

George Zimmerman has been kicked off a second dating website after it was determined that he was not only using a fake name, but a phony profile for Tinder.

The Daily Beast says that Zimmerman, who is widely known as the man who stood trial for shooting an unarmed teen, Trayvon Martin in Florida, and was later acquitted. Tinder has now banned Zimmerman from the site for pretending to be a consultant named “Carter” who graduated from Liberty University (a school that Zimmerman never attended).

On the Tinder profile, Zimmerman portrayed himself as an active outdoorsman and somewhat of a homebody, stating, “I love the outdoors, fishing, camping and hiking. I love adventure [but] not into huge crowds. I’m also down for a quiet night with Longhorn [Steakhouse] take out.”

The New York Post says that Bumble issued a statement in February saying that they have had to block Zimmerman for a second time from their dating site when he attempted to sign up with yet another fake account.

“George Zimmerman was blocked and banned in December 2018 when we first discovered his profile. We have blocked and banned him again after we were informed by our users that he had created a new unverified profile.”

In screenshots of his Bumble profile, Zimmerman appears shirtless in one photo, and in a graduation gown in another. He says that he is looking for a mature woman who is “ready to be loved” and suggests a date of “coffee and cake pops.”

A representative from Bumble says they work “tirelessly” to protect their users and provide a site where people can meet available singles safely.

“We have thousands of moderators working tirelessly with our users to make Bumble the safest and most empowering social networking platform and this is another example of those efforts.”

Orlando Weekly says that dating sites are very concerned when people try to hide their criminal records. Zimmerman stated on his Bumble account that he is working as a “jury consultant,” but doesn’t mention his arrests or his recent fine for stalking a man in Seminole County, Florida.

According to Orlando Weekly, Zimmerman is out of work, and recently told a judge that he is $2.5 million in debt. They also (sarcastically) wonder why the Florida native doesn’t mention any of the domestic violence calls against him, including allegations that he held one former girlfriend at gunpoint, and threw a bottle of wine at another.