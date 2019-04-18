Apparently, Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Might Not Be Over

While things have been rocky between makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, it looks like their relationship might not be over, if a recent report by Us Weekly is anything to go by.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it’s been a rough couple of months for Jordyn Woods. The young model, who had previously been taken in by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was — at one point in time — Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Not only did the two collaborate on business projects, but the two were often seen together in public, vacationing together, and generally enjoying each other’s company.

Unfortunately, that all came to a halt earlier this year when reports emerged that Jordyn had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, an NBA player who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson, who as dating Khloe Kardashian at the time, had been romantically linked to the youngest Kardashian sister for some time. In late 2017, they announced that they were expecting their first child, and a few short months later, Khloe gave birth to True Thompson in April 2018. As noted by Cosmopolitan, both Thompson and Kardashian have endured cheating scandals in the past — Tristan was caught making out with another woman at a nightclub last year — but it all came to a head in February when Woods was accused of hooking up with Thompson.

Kylie immediately ended her friendship with Woods, asking her to move out of her home. While things seemed to be over between the two, a new report indicates that there is a chance the pair will rekindle their friendship. Speaking to Us Weekly, an anonymous insider revealed that things could change between Kylie and Jordan.

“Jordyn and Kylie will always share a special bond and they’ll rekindle their friendship slowly, but it’s going to take some time and healing,” the insider told Us Weekly. Another unnamed source explained that Kylie has been relying on her friends to navigate through the aftermath of the scandal.

“Kylie has been turning to Stassi [Karanikolaou] and other friends since the drama with Jordyn, so whenever something comes up, she doesn’t feel as alone as people would have expected,” the second insider noted.

While Woods and Jenner may rekindle their friendship sometime in the future, for now, it seems that the two are moving on. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie has “replaced” Jordyn with YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The two were seen hanging out at this year’s Coachella music festival.