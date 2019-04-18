Gigi Hadid Glows In Sun-Drenched Coachella Snap

Gigi Hadid is enjoying Coachella (and she’s making sure her fans know it).

On April 18, the supermodel updated her Instagram. A candid photo shows Gigi shot from the waist up. With her arms in the air and her tongue visible via a smile, the Victoria’s Secret Angel appears to be having the time of her life. Anonymous revelers surround Hadid in the snap, but the focus is all on her. Looking directly at the camera through pink-framed shades, Gigi appears the epitome of the festival’s purpose – fun in the sun.

47.2 million followers are going to prompt swift commentary. Despite appearing solo in the snap, Gigi found herself probed on her recent split from former One Direction star, Zayn Malik. One fan begged for more info.

“Is zigi together @gigihadid plzz tell me”

Another comment simply listed Malik’s first name. With an on-off relationship that’s been dominating headlines since 2016, Gigi and Zayn were officially deemed “broken up” in January, per Elle.

Today’s update follows a super-revealing bikini snap posted to Gigi’s Instagram. Slender limbs and a small waistline are this model’s trademark. Then again, so is a hearty appetite. A post made to Gigi’s Instagram earlier this week showed Gigi enjoying Coachella with McDonald’s fries.

A beady eye will spot the “by kenny” caption in today’s post. This may refer to Kendall Jenner – Kendall’s “Kenny” nickname is widely known. Likewise, a friendship between the two models that has a bit of a “squad” moniker.

Partying hard seems to require some downtime for Gigi. Then again, letting her hair down seems well-earned for this hard-working model. Between her globe-trotting Fashion Week appearances, photo shoots, and promotional work for Reebok, Gigi likely works more hours per week than the average American. Recent years have seen Gigi take her career down the designer route – her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger has proven immensely popular.

Popularity seems to come easily to Gigi. Adored as much by women as men, Gigi is now considered a full-blown style icon. Her street style fills social media boards like Pinterest. Her outings come chased by a full paparazzi fleet. Admittedly, Gigi knows how to throw the cameramen a curveball. A “lol ur not zayn malik” tee remains one of Gigi’s most photographed street looks. That era seems to have passed, though.

As one half of a sister power group, Gigi is frequently papped with her sister, Bella. For today though, it’s just Gigi, plenty of sunshine, and yet another sun-drenched Coachella update.