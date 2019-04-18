Cara Delevingne Lifts Up Her Dress Flaunting Her Most Delicate Assets In Latest Instagram Snap

Her Smell actress Cara Delevingne is no stranger to flaunting her most delicate assets — whether it be for a movie role, or when she’s strutting her stuff on the catwalk, or even on social media. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a little skin, and fans went wild for the snap.

For the black and white shot, Delevingne wore a leopard print, sleeveless dress that featured a high neck and showed off her toned physique perfectly. Showing off her playful side, the actress lifted up her skirt to reveal underwear hidden underneath, and fans caught glimpse of her curvaceous thighs. She stuck her tongue out as she made the racy move, which took place on a stage with onlookers watching behind her.

Delevingne wore her platinum locks cropped short and spiked the ends up giving off a rocker-chic vibe. She rocked a pair of Oxford-style shoes with high socks to complete the edgy look.

In the second photo in the duo of pics, Delevingne wore a black sports bra that clung to her buxom chest and showed off a little bit of cleavage. She lifted her arms up, showing off her body hair, and joked in the caption that she thought her days of having hair in unseen places was over thanks to laser treatments, but she was able to create the hairy look with the help of an “armpit wig.”

For that snap, the Paper Towns actress straightened the ends of her blond locks and went makeup-free for the closeup. Thanks to the skimpy attire, her 41.7 million followers got a peek at her chiseled midsection, and she brought a little sizzle to her fanbase by throwing the camera a sultry look.

During Paris Fashion Week, which was an emotional time for the actress and model, Delevingne found comfort in her reported girlfriend, Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson. After Delevingne walked the runway for the epic Chanel show, featuring the late Karl Lagerfeld’s final collection, she found herself overcome with emotion and she and Benson shared a rare PDA moment in the back of a car, as Harper’s Bazaar shared.

A source close to the couple told Us Magazine that the duo had found happiness in their relationship and thatDelevingne is the first woman that Benson has dated.

“This is the first girl she’s ever dated. This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship, and she feels as if it’s really easy with her,” the insider shared.