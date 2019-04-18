Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels ‘Sexier Than Ever’ On 40th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be feeling sexier than she ever as she celebrates her 40th birthday. The mother of three is ready to embrace her new age and isn’t worried about the aging process any longer.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian used to stress over turning 40. However, now that she is in great shape, looks great, and feels great, she’s not worried any longer.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever. So she’s really turned her attitude about it around,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney feels blessed to have three healthy, beautiful kids and be in a good place career-wise, too. The idea of getting older is of course scary, but Kourtney looks at her mom Kris and sees how amazingly she’s aged. She constantly posts sexy photos because of how confident she feels in her own skin,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the insider goes on to reveal that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will likely spend her birthday at a low key dinner with her close family members, her three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – and their father, Scott Disick.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is now thrilled by be celebrating her 40th birthday. While she’s getting used to the idea of leaving her 30s behind her, she still is considering having more children in the future.

Sources tell HL that Kourtney may want to expand her family, and that last year she took the steps needed in order to freeze her eggs so that she could have another child at some point, whether she carries that child or goes the route of her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, and uses a surrogate to carry the baby.

The source reveals that since Kourt had her eggs frozen, she doesn’t feel like she’s in a rush to have more children. In addition, she doesn’t know when, how, or with whom she’ll have any future kids with, but she wants to keep her options open when it comes to adding to her family.

The insider also dishes that Kardashian is feeling great and that she has loads of energy, which makes her think she could handle adding a fourth child to her brood sometime in the next few years.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.