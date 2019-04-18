Celine Dion Pays Tribute To Lady Gaga, Says She Is One of the Most Inventive Artists Ever

Singer Celine Dion praised lady Gaga in an essay she penned for Time’s 100 Most Influential List.

In the essay, published Wednesday, Dion, 51, said Gaga, 33, was one of the “greatest voices in the world.” Describing the singer as powerful, convincing, passionate and sensitive, Dion said the A Star is Born actress was “one of the most inventive artists we’ve ever seen.”

The legendary singer also went on to explain that it was not just Gaga’s talent that deserved recognition — but also her persona, which knew “no rules and boundaries.”

Dion described that when Gaga first came on the scene with her “outrageous style,” she did not care what any of the critics said about her, adding that she “marched to the beat of her own drum, knowing that her message of individuality was a way to express her inner strength.”

The message of being unique is critical because when her fans adopt the same attitude, Dion said, they are empowered to stand up for what they believe in regardless of what other people may think.

“Whether it’s her unstoppable support for the LGBTQ community, or her anti-bullying campaigning, Lady Gaga’s voice is being heard where it really counts.”

Dion also said that Gaga would “continue to inspire love and freedom around the world, for generations to come.”

Others who made Time’s list were Taylor Swift, Yalitza Aparicio, Pope Francis, LeBron James, Rami Malek, and Brie Larson.

Earlier this month, Dion said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she was not sure if she would ever tour again.

She said that she struggled with returning to the stage since her husband, René Angélil, passed away in 2016. While her husband struggled with health issues, Dion said there was a time where she did not really sing at all. But Angélil always encouraged her to sing.

Dion is wrapping up her Las Vegas residency and preparing for her Courage world tour this year. The singer said courage was an important word and after everything she has been through in the past few years, a tour is a good way for her to move on and freshen things up a bit.

As for Lady Gaga, she is performing in Las Vegas for the next several months. Last December, Dion showed up at one of Gaga’s Vegas shows. She told Gaga in a Twitter post hat her energy was contagious, and wished her the best with her Vegas residency.