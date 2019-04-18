Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Exposes Voluptuous Body On Instagram

The Megan Fox lookalike sent hearts racing in a skimpy black bikini on Instagram yesterday.

Less than 24 hours ago, Claudia Alende turned the heat up for her 9.8 million Instagram followers by sharing a revealing video that left little to the imagination. Known for her uncanny resemblance to actress Megan Fox, the Brazilian model rocked a barely-there black bikini as a makeup artist applied full body makeup to every inch of Alende’s tiny frame.

The beginning of the video was shot from behind, showing off Claudia’s curvaceous backside as the artist stood in front of the model — using a large brush to apply makeup to her busty bosom.

As the video panned around to the front of the young model, the artist crouched down in front of Claudia. The stunner began to lift the skimpy bikini bottom up, looking to apply make-up underneath.

The 25-year-old bombshell held her arms out just enough to prevent them from touching her body, with her elbows being bent and her fingers gently pressing into the palm of her hand. Her eyes fluttered several times as she appeared to be trying to stand as still as possible, giving the cosmetics technician the time to finish applying the full body makeup.

According to the details on the clip, the video was a behind-the-scenes look at the crew working with Claudia in preparation to shoot some footage in support of her business venture, Burger Babes.

Claudia Alende’s dark tresses dangled loose and messy down her back to tease the top of her derriere. The makeup artist flashed a huge smile — showing off her pearly whites — as she worked intently to blend the makeup into the young model’s fair complexion.

Claudia’s massive Instagram following showered the photo with 700,000 views and over 1,000 comments in very short order. Many fans couldn’t help but jest at how crazy the thought of applying makeup to every inch of her body seemed.

“Gorgeous,” “hot,” “beautiful,” and “stunning” were among some of the single word compliments many of her followers used to express their thoughts on the steamy snapshot. Some even opted to post nothing more than a fire or heart emoji.

Less then two hours ago, as of this writing, Claudia took to her Instagram account again. This time, she would share a snapshot of herself rocking a vibrant red hair color with black highlights. She referred to herself as a mermaid in the caption. With such a huge following, it didn’t take long for the photo to accumulate over 50,000 likes and more than 475 comments.

Several users posted variations on “beautiful queen” in the comments, while a few noted that she looked more like the Disney princess Cinderella than Ariel.