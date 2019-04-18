UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Sparkly Bikini At Coachella

Things are heating up at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and we aren’t just talking about the fire which broke out on the festival grounds last weekend, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The festival, which takes place annually in the Coachella Valley in Indio, California, is gearing up for its second weekend of concerts and performances, and a handful of celebrities and influencers have been sharing pics of the event on social media.

While Coachella is well known for attracting young Hollywood actors and Instagram influencers — the Jenner sisters are regulars at the festival — celebs from all over flock to California for the two-weekend event, including model and UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. While Celeste might best be known for her work in the octagon — as well as for co-hosting Overhaulin’ from 2014 to 2015 — the brunette bombshell has also racked up quite the following on Instagram.

In just a few years, Arianny has amassed over 3.1 million followers on the popular social media platform, thanks to her sultry photographs, which leave little to the imagination of her fans and followers. Her most recent pic is no exception, as she flaunts her curves and assets while striking a sexy pose.

In this particular photo, Arianny Celeste can be seen having a good time at the Revolve Festival, which is a side concert/party taking place near Coachella. As detailed by TravelGrom, Revolve typically attracts some of the biggest celebs, musicians, and influencers, including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Migos. There were a handful of Revolve events which took place last weekend, and some of the musicians who performed included SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, and Tyga, just to name a few.

While attending one of the festival’s parties, Celeste rocked a sparkly bikini, which hugged her curves in all the right places while flaunting her cleavage. Wearing a pale blue top which is tied around her waist, Arianny accessorizes her look with a pair of blue sunglasses, denim jean shorts, and a metal necklace. Tying her hair up in a ponytail, she strikes a sultry pose while pursing her lips.

Unsurprisingly, her sexy snapshot proves popular with her fans. Despite being posted less than a day ago, her newest pic has already racked up over 22,000 likes, and her fans have already left close to 200 comments.

“Awesome outfit Arianny! Always perfect taste!” one fan wrote. “You are so amazing beautiful angel,” another chimed in.