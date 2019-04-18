Video Of Hitman Masquerading As A Delivery Guy Goes Viral

Though Canadians are known for their kindness, the hunt is on for a delivery man who was anything but. In an attack on November 7, 2018, a contracted killer approached his target while pretending to deliver a large cardboard package.

As reported in The New York Post, the attempted hit was captured on security video, and was just released by the Peel Police after a press conference headed by Detective Sergeant Jim Kettles.

“It is clear that this attack was meant to end the victim’s life.”

In the video, the assassin wears a hoodie, baseball cap, and wig, in addition to black gloves. He carries a large box, which had a hole cut into it to allow a crossbow nestled inside to shoot an arrow. When his victim opens the door, he immediately shoots his target in the stomach. The killer then runs away.

The before and after of the attack is seen on public video; footage of the actual attack was edited out.

Though the woman survived that attack, she is still dealing with the aftermath of her injuries, which include severe physical as well as emotional trauma. She is reportedly a 44-year-old woman who is a native to Mississauga, Ontario.

“The injuries that she sustained were absolutely devastating,” Det. Sgt. Kettles said at the press conference. He also described how the weapon used, a crossbow, was generally reserved for hunting big game, such as moose and bears.

“It involved damage to a lot of her internal organs. She’ll be in recovery phase for the rest of her life … Her life will never be the same.”

The police also mentioned that the hitman supposedly spoke to the victim before the shot, giving insight to the motive of the attack.

“Comments made to the victim (by the suspect) indicate the victim was targeted and that the suspect may have carried out the attack at the request of another individual.”

This motive is allegedly known to Peel Police, and it has been suggested that they know the identity of the plot’s mastermind. However, police are still at a loss for the identity of the hitman, which is why they are appealing to the public for help.

The assassin’s methods suggest some experience with his gruesome line of work.

“This was most definitely a targeted type of attack. The crossbow was never removed from the box.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and Canadian police have said that they are “looking at all possible investigative avenues.”

Peel is a regional municipality outside of Toronto, Canada. It has a population of nearly 1.3 million.