Wendy Williams Husband Kevin Hunter Officially Leaves Job At Talk Show

Wendy Williams estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, has reportedly left his job at The Wendy Williams Show, where he served as an executive producer.

According to The Blast, Kevin Hunter officially left his role on the show after Wendy Williams filed for divorce last week. Sources tell the outlet that Hunter had been working with production on a settlement to exit the show.

The insider reveals that Kevin will receive a severance package from the talk show, and will also get more when he and Wendy divide their assets during divorce proceedings.

The source also claims that everyone on set is “celebrating” the fact that Hunter will no longer be working at the show with Williams.

Following Wendy’s divorce filing last week, Kevin released a public statement apologizing to his wife for his recent actions, but did not details what those actions were.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” Hunter wrote in the statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the show has confirmed that Hunter is no longer a part of the staff.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an Executive Producer on the Wendy Williams Show,” a spokesperson for the daytime show, which is produced by Debmar-Mercury, told Page Six on Thursday.

People Magazine reports that Wendy filed for divorce earlier this month after rumors began to circulate that Kevin had gotten his longtime mistress pregnant, and welcomed a child with her.

“Wendy is telling people she had no idea he had been having an affair, but when she found out the details that made her realize it was time to move forward with her life,” an insider told the magazine.

Wendy hasn’t gone into major details about her divorce. However, she did tell her fans that she is ready to move out of the sober living house she’s been staying at due to her issues with addiction, and wants a new life for her and her son, Kevin Jr.

Williams says that addressing her addiction issues and getting sober has made her realize what kind of life she wants to have, and how she wants to move forward for a fresh start while coming out of it all better and stronger than she was before.

