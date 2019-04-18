Christian Carino Was Reportedly ‘Jealous’ And ‘Infringed’ On Lady Gaga’s Creative Process Before Split

An insider told Us Weekly that Lady Gaga’s former fiancé, Christian Carino, “infringed on her creative process” before the singer’s decision to end the relationship earlier this year.

Although Gaga was reportedly “devastated” at first, the source said that the A Star Is Born actress didn’t want to risk her career over a man and said that it’s “not something she would stand for.”

The source claims that Carino was “jealous” and “was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot.” He reportedly “didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship.”

Harper’s BAZAAR reports that the couple began dating early in 2017, and by October 2018, Gaga publicly confirmed the pair’s engagement when she referred to him as her fiancé during a speech. Afterward, Carino accompanied Gaga to press appearances, film festivals, and award ceremonies for A Star Is Born.

Following the breakup, Gaga has been busy with awards season in full effect, which the Us Weekly source claims made it difficult for the star to process things.

“Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” a source told Us days after news of their split. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.'”

Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, who were together for almost five years before calling it quits in July 2016. Carino was previously married to newscaster Brooke Baldwin from 1997 to 2015, with whom he shares a daughter, Bella.

Recently, Gaga made the TIME 100 list, as The Inquisitr reported. The list includes the most culturally significant and influential figures of 2019 and Gaga’s section was penned by Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion, who called her “one of the most inventive artists we’ve ever seen,” adding that Gaga’s “artistic expression has no rules, no boundaries.”

The Inquisitr also reported that April marks 10 years since Gaga’s bisexual anthem, “Poker Face,” topped the charts. The song was released on her debut album “Fame,” and the singer revealed on United Kingdom television show Friday Night With Jonathan Ross that it was inspired by the times she fantasized that her boyfriend was female while having sex with him.

“Poker Face” sold over 9.5 million copies in 2019 and has sold over 14 million to date. It was nominated Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards and took home the award for Best Dance Recording.