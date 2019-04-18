Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Nesting’ At Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle is alleged to be “nesting” at Frogmore Cottage, as she awaits the birth of her first child with her husband Prince Harry. The royal baby is said to be due to arrive any day now.
According to Express, Meghan is said to be making the final touches to prepare for her new arrival, including filling the rooms with luxury candles.
She is reported to be “nesting” according to the news outlet, which is something a new mother does to prepare herself for her baby’s arrival. Nesting includes preparing for baby by cleaning, organizing and cooking meals that can be frozen and used during the harried first weeks after the baby arrives home.
“Meghan has really been struck with the nesting impulse in the last few weeks,” a source reportedly close to the Duchess of Sussex said to Express.
Markle is likely making her home ready for the big changes that lie ahead for her young family.
Although we do not know much about how the duchess is handling her impending motherhood, her sunny disposition when asked by fans during royal engagements throughout her pregnancy seems to suggest that she is very excited for the big changes that lie ahead. Apparently, she has always wished for a family of her own and has talked about her dreams even before tying the knot with Prince Harry.
View this post on Instagram
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
In an interview with Best Health in the fall of 2015, Markle, who starred on Suits at the time, stated, “I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time.”
Markle was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011-2013 prior to her relationship with Prince Harry. The couple did not have any children together.
She reportedly was also thinking about the future when she made her first big purchase with her Suits check; she bought a luxury watch, and told Hello! Magazine about her purchase.
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
“When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the Cartier French Tank watch],” she said. “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday
Although Markle notes the watch would be for “her future daughter” at the time, there has been no formal indication that the Duchess of Sussex would be having a girl.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their anniversary in May.