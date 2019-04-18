Kylie Cosmetics Shares Photo Of Kourtney Kardashian In Sexy White Bikini In Honor Of Her 40th Birthday

Celebrations are in order because Kourtney Kardashian is 40-years-old today!

Since early this morning, tributes and Instagram posts have been put on social media to honor the special occasion and even some of Kourt’s sisters are using their business pages to send their love. The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account posted a sweet and sexy tribute to the eldest Kardashian sister and one thing is for sure — she looks smokin!

In the first photo in the series, the mother of three poses against a bubblegum pink background in one of the photos from her collab with Kylie Cosmetics. The now 40-year-old looks absolutely amazing in the photos as she rocks a skimpy white bikini that she nearly spills out of the top of. The bottoms of the bikini are equally as sexy and show off the bombshell’s long and lean legs.

The next photo in the set is equally as sexy with Kardashian rocking the same exact outfit as she applies some KOURT lipstick from her Kylie collab to her lips. And last but not least is yet another photo of Kardashian, this time in an orange swimsuit that leaves very little to the imagination, nearly exposing Kardashian’s breasts.

Within just moments of the post going live, it’s already been the center of a ton of attention with over 261,000 likes in addition to 600 comments and growing. The vast majority of fans took to the post to wish Kardashian a very happy birthday while countless other followers chimed in to gush over the reality star’s incredible body.

“Happy birthday Kourtney! Everyone loves you,” one follower commented along with a heart emoji.

“The most interesting to look at.”

“Happy birthday to the queen,” another follower commented.

On the Kylie Cosmetics website, some of Kourtney’s collab is still for sale including the blue bundle, the blue palette, and the green palette. Each set retails for $24 to $38 depending on the bundle. So far, Kylie has not posted a tribute to her sister on her own personal page but it’s probably only a matter of time before she does.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was one of the first members of the family to take to social media to wish her eldest child the best on her special day with a sweet post as well as a series of photos to go along with it.

“Happy Birthday Kourtney!!! I can’t believe you are 40!! I love you more than you can ever imagine…you will always be my baby. I am so blessed beyond words to be your Mommy and have you by my side in this precious life,” she wrote. “You are my heart and I am eternally grateful for all of the memories that we cherish. I love you. Mommy xoxo.”

Happy birthday, Kourt!