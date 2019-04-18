Captain Minnie Mouse Is Sailing The Seas To Inspire Young Women On Disney Cruise Line

Captain Minnie looks to empower the next generation of female captains on the seas.

For many years, Mickey Mouse has worn his blue blazer and donned his white hat to show he is the head of the ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, but there is a new captain on the seas. Captain Minnie Mouse is arriving soon on the ships to empower women everywhere and hopefully bring forth some new female captains across the seven seas of the world. Her arrival, though, comes with so much more for everyone sailing on DCL.

On Thursday morning, the Disney Parks Blog announced that Captain Minnie would be stepping into her white trousers or skirt and donning a bold red jacket with a captain’s insignia very soon. She is going to be making her rounds aboard the Disney Fantasy, Magic, Wonder, and Dream starting sometime in April.

Her hope is to encourage young girls around the world that they too can have a great career in the maritime industry and do anything they set their minds on.

While Minnie Mouse has always had a home on the Disney Cruise Line fleet of ships, this will be the first time she is appearing in the role of captain. It’s a huge accomplishment for anyone and a well-deserved honor for a hard-working mouse.

Disney Cruise Line & Captain Minnie Mouse Inspire Next Generation of Female Ship Captains: https://t.co/6zX9ndEiFk pic.twitter.com/ylB7JZGA7R — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 18, 2019

Along with arriving to meet and greet her guests, Captain Minnie is doing so much more as she will appear in Disney’s Oceaneer Lab for an all-new youth activity. Kids will be able to practice science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in a maritime-themed activity led by Minnie herself.

Captain Minnie will also be visiting children in some of the homeports and ports of call for Disney Cruise Line. She is doing that in order to encourage future generations for the maritime industry even if they can’t make it onto the fleet of ships that DCL has to offer all of their guests.

Disney Cruise Line is taking things a step further by sponsoring four scholarships at the LJM Maritime Academy this year in The Bahamas. Female cadets who are hopeful to be shipboard leaders and captains can hope to get these scholarships which will provide two years of studying at the academy as well as one year of service one a DCL ship.

Captain Minnie Mouse is certainly making a big splash already and she hasn’t even yet arrived on the Disney Cruise Line ships. Along with all that has already been mentioned, she will be the focus of brand new merchandise which includes clothing, plush, and jewelry such as a PANDORA charm specific to the DCL fleet.