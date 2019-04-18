Bikini-Clad Chanel West Coast Called A ‘Desert Barbie’ In Gas Station Snap

Statement snaps seem to match statement names, these days.

On April 18, Chanel West Coast updated her Instagram. The rapper and actress is seen standing by an outdoor gas station pump. Blue skies and desert foothills form the background, but the foreground is bursting with color. Pillar-box reds form a free-standing pump bearing the Yves Saint Laurent logo. Next to it, West is a veritable kaleidoscope of striped pastels. Her multicolored halterneck bikini matches her woven-knit skirt. Pastel-pink boots, rainbow-candy hair, and shades complete the look. With one hand on her waist, Chanel is throwing out the attitude she is so well-known for.

West has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Dedicated fans were quick to comment. One compared West to a Barbie doll.

“Desert Barbie vibes So Cute girl!”

Another channeled the setting via words.

“All gas no brakes”

The eye-popping update follows a string of curve-flaunting pictures posted to Chanel’s Instagram. Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported Chanel taking to the platform in pastel-blue panties and cowboy boots.

Posting to social media in a vintage setting is nothing new. Kendall Jenner is known for updating her Instagram with snaps of her vintage Corvette. While April 18 sees no vehicles from West, the update does contain the signature celebrity finish. Namely, the presence of a designer brand logo. West gives YSL Beauty a nod in her caption.

With a stage name that is itself a designer brand, Chanel West Coast appears particularly drawn to the world of high fashion. Chanel is a logo frequently seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Cardi B. Nicki Minaj even has a “Coco Chanel” track on her Queen album. West herself mentions the French fashion house via her “Karl” track. Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld died in February.

Today’s update comes after Chanel’s high-profile appearance at music festival, Coachella. In typical celebrity fashion, the Now You Know rapper took to Instagram to mark her attendance. Coachella has proven celebrity-studded this year. Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Olivia Culpo, and Gigi Hadid have all made high-profile appearances. Likewise, glamor model, Lele Pons. A particularly eye-popping pseudo-appearance came from model, Lyna Perez just yesterday – while Perez wasn’t in attendance, her “Hoachella” Instagram video was documented by The Inqusitr.

A mishmash of candid snaps, stage performances, and photo shoots, Wests’s Instagram comes as a carousel of color. This rapper’s hair can be peroxide-blonde one day and brunette-braided the next. For today though, this “desert barbie” is going all-out on old-school vibes, bubblegum hues, and French glam.