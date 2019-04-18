Kourtney Kardashian Gets Instagram Love From Sister Khloe And Mother Kris On 40th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian turned 40 on Thursday! To honor the reality star on her milestone birthday, her sister Khloe Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner shared sweet tributes on Instagram. Khloe, 34, wrote about the “incredible bond” she shares with her older sister, while Kris noted that Kourtney will “always be her baby.” In addition, sister Kim Kardashian shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories.

Khloe included several photos of herself and Kourtney in the touching post on her Instagram feed. In one, Kourtney leans up against her younger sister and sticks her tongue out as Khloe offers up a sultry gaze. Another silly shot shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars standing on top of black and white cars, wearing similar outdoorsy looks—flannels with ripped jeans and Timberland boots. Both girls pose in a power stance with their left arms in the sky while their right hands touch their faces.

Also among the series was an older photo of Kourtney posing with pink and orange balloons in a tight pink dress.

“Still blows my mind how blessed we are to call each other sisters,” Khloe wrote in the caption. “You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that.”

Khloe continued on to say that her life would be “boring and not as full” without her older sister by her side. She added that she prays every day that Kourtney’s “soul is awakened.”

“You deserve only magical things for the rest of your life! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sweet sister!!” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kris added some mother-daughter photos to her feed, including a few from when Kourtney was just a baby. She also shared a few shots of Kourtney with her own children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. In one photo from present-day, Kris and Kourtney share laughs on a couch inside a yacht as they drink wine and relax in robes.

“I love you more than you can ever imagine…you will always be my baby. I am so blessed beyond words to be your Mommy and have you by my side in this precious life,” Kris wrote for her eldest daughter, adding that she is “eternally grateful” for all of their memories together.

Over the weekend, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired a special episode in which Kourtney’s loved ones shared hilarious and adorable video messages foe her birthday, People reported. Khloe and Kim said a few words for their sister, while the mother of three’s ex Scott Disick added that he and the kids are very thankful to have her in their lives.