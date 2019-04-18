Kim Kardashian Offered A Job At Famed Lawyer Robert Shapiro’s Firm

Kim Kardashian recently announced that she has been studying to practice law, and her fans went wild. The reality star has already had her hand in getting some former inmates released from prison, and she’s taking it to the next level by working towards taking the bar exam in hopes of being able to make more of a difference in the future.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian already has at least one job offer. Famed attorney, Robert Shapiro, recently told the outlet that Kim can come and work with him at his firm.

“Kim’s already done incredible work with no experience, so the sky’s the limit now that she’s seriously practicing law. She has a long, difficult road ahead of her and there’s a high chance of failure… but she’ll pull through,” Shapiro stated.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim has revealed that she plans to take the California state bar exam in 2022, and that she’s been working hard at her classes in order to do so.

As many fans may remember, Kardashian has a history with Shapiro. The lawyer worked closely with Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, during the OJ Simpson murder trial.

The two men were part of a group of attorneys deemed “The Dream Team,” who helped OJ get acquitted for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

On Wednesday, Kardashian arrived rocking some sweatpants and sneakers to take her torts exam. She later told her followers on social media that she “aced” the test.

When Kim Kardashian made the announcement about planning to take the bar exam, she revealed to those who may criticize her that she has been spending long weekends away from her family and her children in order to study and work towards her goal.

Kardashian says it is a dream of hers to be a lawyer, like her father, and that she has a great support system intact for when she begins to feel overwhelmed, or like she can’t go on.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am,” Kim stated.

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed. It’s true I did not finish college,” Kim said, adding that she had more than enough credits to “read the law” in an office while surrounded by lawyers.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s journey by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.