Denise Richards Looks Back On ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Does She Have Any Regrets?

Denise Richards is reflecting on her debut season.

Does Denise Richards have any regrets after filming her first full season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

During an April 17 interview with Hollywood Life, the actress and mother of three looked back on her debut season of the show, Season 9, and said she loved being a part of the show and has absolutely no regrets about joining the Bravo TV cast.

“I had a really great time with all the women and had a good experience. There are some things perhaps I wish I didn’t say but it’s all part of doing a reality show I suppose,” she explained.

According to Richards, she loves all of her co-stars and appreciates how strong and opinionated each of them are. She also applauded the ladies for juggling their busy careers with being parents and said they support each other. That said, there was a lot of drama surrounding the feud between Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley throughout Season 9.

As fans saw, most of the women took Kemsley’s side and distanced themselves from Vanderpump. However, when it came to Richards, she did her best to stay neutral and now says she gets along well with all of her co-stars.

While Richards appears to be one of the only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members who doesn’t have an issue with Vanderpump, she confirmed she is closest to Lisa Rinna.

“I’ve known her for a long time. I’ve become friends with all the ladies and really enjoy being around them,” she said.

Loading...

“I loved doing RHOBH, they’re a great group of strong women that I really respect and admire. They were all welcoming to me and we had a lot of fun together,” Richards continued.

As fans saw weeks ago, Richards dove into her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills full-force and actually allowed Bravo TV cameras to film her wedding with Aaron Phypers for the show last September. During her wedding episodes, Richards and Phypers were seen deciding to get married and quickly throwing together a wedding in just days time.

Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares two daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 13, and Phypers was married to former Desperate Housewives actress Nicolette Sheridan.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.