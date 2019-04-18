Candice Swanepoel Wows In A Skimpy Red-Hot Swimsuit While Rocking Wet Hair

Candice showed off a skintight swimsuit.

Candice Swanepoel is giving fans another good look at her seriously toned body in a new snap from a photoshoot for her Tropic of C swimwear range. This time, the Victoria’s Secret model was showing off some skin in new photos posted to the line’s official Instagram account. Candice posed for the camera in a skintight red swimsuit, one with tiny string straps on both shoulders.

The first new professional photo of the gorgeous model showed her rocking long wet hair as she looked down towards the ground. Both of her arms were up, resting on her head.

In the second new snap from the photo shoot posted to Instagram on April 18, Swanepoel gave a very sultry look to the camera. Still rocking her wet hair, the Instagram saw the Victoria’s Secret angel pull down the spaghetti strap on her right shoulder while accessorizing her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

According to the caption of both photos shared by Tropic of C this week, Candice was modeling the Hibiscus swimsuit from her range. The new line of swimsuits launched earlier this year, and the swimwear company confirmed that all their swimwear is sustainably produced.

But that’s not the only red hot swimwear Swanepoel has been showing off this week.

As The Inquisitr reported, Tropic of C also shared photos of Candice in a seriously strappy red bikini to Instagram.

The star recently opened up about making the big move from in front of the camera to designer in an interview with Fashion Week Daily. She told the outlet that creating her own brand had always been a big dream for her, ever since she was a little girl.

“It was a childhood dream of mine,” the supermodel said, revealing that she would even try making her own bikinis when she was just 7 — doing so with scrap fabric.

“Growing up in the sun in South Africa, I always loved it. And when I got into modeling, I became kind of ‘the swimsuit girl,’ and all through those years I would pay close attention to the fit and color and how they made me feel,” Candice then added of the inspiration behind the line.

“That’s how I started brainstorming Tropic of C,” Candice continued. “The hardest thing for me was just to take the initiative to start it and feel confident that I could do it.”

But while bikinis and swimsuits are her thing right now, she also added that she’s hoping to expand her fashion horizons one day.

“There has been a definite learning curve for me, but that’s good,” Swanepoel said in the new interview. “I really would like for the brand to grow and maybe one day do clothing as well. We’ll see!”