MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Says Barr’s ‘Reputation Is Shot’ For Handling Of Mueller Report

The 'Morning Joe' host made the comments on Thursday morning's edition of the show.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough used the Thursday morning edition of Morning Joe to continue criticizing Attorney General William Barr and his handling of the Mueller report. He suggests that Barr’s poor handling of the report could act as a catalyst for changing the way that the United States selects its attorney generals, adding that it’s “bizarre” that sitting presidents can make their own choice for the position, per RealClear Politics.

“Who can decide how the investigations are run against them, who can decide which political enemies gets prosecuted, who can decide which political allies don’t get prosecuted, can decide what corporations don’t get prosecuted.”

“I mean, the fact that — I mean, Donald Trump has shown us actually a flaw, a significant flaw in our constitutional system of checks and balances. This is not the way America is supposed to run,” he added.

Scarborough pointed to Barr’s press conference that he held prior to the release of the Mueller report, as The Inquisitr reported, suggesting that it was designed to “spin it.” He also suggests that Barr’s ability to review the report beforehand benefitted the Trump administration.

MSNBC’s Willie Geist suggested that Barr could have held the conference at 3 p.m. to give Congress an opportunity to look at it and the public a chance to generate questions to propose to the attorney general. But he claims that the morning slot was set to set the narrative.

Scarborough added that Barr’s handling of the report is “short-sighted,” and claims that “his reputation is shot.” He added that Barr gave the report to the White House prior to release—before Oversight committees in Congress — to give them time to create a rebuttal.

“And the thing is, it’s not like he’s going to change the facts. This time tomorrow after everybody’s read it, he’s just going to look worse.”

Loading...

As of now, the Mueller report is available to the public on the DOJ website and is in the process of being analyzed by various publications.

Barr used his press conference to confirm that the report did not find evidence that Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russians to interfere with the 2016 presidential elections. The report did find that the Russians conducted interference in the elections and that the Russian military hacked into U.S. computers to steal documents from the Democratic Party and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

And while the report did not conclude that President Trump committed obstruction of justice, it did not exonerate him either.

Barr noted that he disagreed with some of Mueller’s legal theories. He also stressed that President Trump faced a unique situation entering office as he had to face scrutiny from federal agents and prosecutors as well as speculation from the news media.