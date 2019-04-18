Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nick Catches Kyle

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick catches Kyle kissing Lola. Kyle is quickly getting on the wrong side of both his in-laws — Phyllis and Nick, and that could prove to be a massive mistake for the young Abbott.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) plays with fire at the opening of Society. He wants to be with Lola (Sasha Calle) on her big night as the chef of a restaurant, but instead, he’s there with his wife Summer (Hunter King).

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffin, recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He offered some insight into why Lola is still pursuing Kyle despite his marriage to Summer. While it seems out of character, Lola manages to justify it to herself by viewing Summer as a minor issue.

Griffin said, “Lola was hurt by Kyle marrying Summer, but her feelings for him never went away. Lola believes that she and Kyle are meant to be together and that Summer is simply a temporary complication.”

During the fancy opening, Summer talks to Devon (Bryton James), so Kyle takes a moment to see Lola and congratulate her on the opening’s colossal success. During their moment, Kyle and Lola kiss, and Summer’s dad, Nick (Joshua Morrow) happens to see. Not surprisingly, Nick is furious to see his daughter’s husband kissing another woman.

Nick confronts Kyle. “At first, Kyle isn’t sure what exactly Nick saw, so he tries to talk his way out of it. Before Kyle can explain himself any further, Summer jumps to his defense.”

Summer is determined to make her marriage work. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that she told Kyle that she wouldn’t allow anything to come between them, and she not only meant her mother, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), but also Lola. She is willing to give her husband a lot of leeway to get over Lola. In fact, Summer already forgave Kyle his recent makeout session with his ex-girlfriend.

“Summer knows it may take time for Kyle to come to his senses, so she’s not about to give him any opportunity for an exit plan. Kyle will need to be careful now as he’s quickly getting on both Nick and Phyllis’s bad sides, which is never a good thing,” said Griffin.

Ultimately, Summer is pulling out all the stops to make things work with Kyle. Her parents do not appreciate the fact that their daughter’s husband is clearly in love with another man, but Summer has already said if she’s making a mistake, it’s her mistake to make.