Kate Hudson Shows Off Post-Baby Body, Updates Fans On Her Weight Loss Journey On Instagram

Danny FujikawaSix months after giving birth to her daughter Rani, Kate Hudson is almost back to her previous weight, though she is still a few pounds from her goal, she told her Instagram followers. Late Wednesday, the actress and entrepreneur took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself in gym attire to show off her post-baby body.

In the photo in question, Hudson is posing in front of a full-length mirror while wearing a light pink pair of leggings that she paired with a matching sports bra, which is only partially visible under the casual gray T-shirt she is lifting up to expose her torso. According to the tag she included with her photo, the athletic gear she is rocking is by the brand Fabletics. Posting one the eve of her 40th birthday on April 19, the mother of three looked sensational as she posed with one leg to the side while holding the tee up with her free hand, showing off her toned and taut abs.

In the caption, she updates her followers that she is still a couple of pounds away from her ultimate goal. She goes on to explain that she returned to her pre-baby figure without focusing too much on food while keeping count of it using Weight Watchers.

She goes on to thank her fans for their support, adding that while she enjoys leading a healthy lifestyle and eating clean, she still needs the encouragement.

The post, which Hudson shared with her 10 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 255,000 likes and over 2,300 comments within about a half day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Almost Famous star took to the comments section to note how good and healthy she looks, while thanking her for being so open and real about motherhood life and struggles.

“Thank you Kate, I just started WW and you are inspiring me…truly,” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji.

“You look awesome. I love your personal posts!!” another one chimed in.

Back in November, just a little over a month after welcoming Rani, Hudson took to her Instagram to talk about her mission to return to her “fighting weight” and “strong body/mind.” She explained that she would start working on a new film in the spring, and set her weight loss goal to 25 pounds, she wrote in the caption.

On October 2, Hudson gave birth to her third child and first daughter, whom she shared with partner Danny Fujikawa.