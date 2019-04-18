Kate Hudson Shows Off Post-Baby Body, Updates Fans On Her Weight Loss Journey On Instagram

Danny FujikawaSix months after giving birth to her daughter Rani, Kate Hudson is almost back to her previous weight, though she is still a few pounds from her goal, she told her Instagram followers. Late Wednesday, the actress and entrepreneur took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself in gym attire to show off her post-baby body.
In the photo in question, Hudson is posing in front of a full-length mirror while wearing a light pink pair of leggings that she paired with a matching sports bra, which is only partially visible under the casual gray T-shirt she is lifting up to expose her torso. According to the tag she included with her photo, the athletic gear she is rocking is by the brand Fabletics. Posting one the eve of her 40th birthday on April 19, the mother of three looked sensational as she posed with one leg to the side while holding the tee up with her free hand, showing off her toned and taut abs.
In the caption, she updates her followers that she is still a couple of pounds away from her ultimate goal. She goes on to explain that she returned to her pre-baby figure without focusing too much on food while keeping count of it using Weight Watchers.
View this post on Instagram
Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie… except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move… I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat ???? I digress… What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat ???? is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you! Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate ???? PS I ain’t done yet! ???? #NoFilter #AndILoveAFilter ????
She goes on to thank her fans for their support, adding that while she enjoys leading a healthy lifestyle and eating clean, she still needs the encouragement.
The post, which Hudson shared with her 10 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 255,000 likes and over 2,300 comments within about a half day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Almost Famous star took to the comments section to note how good and healthy she looks, while thanking her for being so open and real about motherhood life and struggles.
“Thank you Kate, I just started WW and you are inspiring me…truly,” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji.
“You look awesome. I love your personal posts!!” another one chimed in.
Back in November, just a little over a month after welcoming Rani, Hudson took to her Instagram to talk about her mission to return to her “fighting weight” and “strong body/mind.” She explained that she would start working on a new film in the spring, and set her weight loss goal to 25 pounds, she wrote in the caption.
On October 2, Hudson gave birth to her third child and first daughter, whom she shared with partner Danny Fujikawa.
View this post on Instagram
So…here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight 😉 and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey. If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappy will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving to foods/recipes we ❤️ and meditation practices I just can’t live without ????♀️ MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! ???? I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays! ????