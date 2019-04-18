‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s Final 4 Men Revealed By Reality Steve

Hannah Brown is ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 lead, and spoilers indicate that she is about ready to start her hometown dates. Some teasers about the men who would be taking Hannah to meet their families had already emerged over the past few days, and now spoiler king Reality Steve is revealing some additional tidbits.

According to Reality Steve’s latest post on Twitter, the four men who are getting hometown dates with Hannah this spring have been determined. That means that Brown has wrapped up her time in Amsterdam, and now she will spend the next week or two back in the United States. She will be traveling to meet the extended families of these four remaining suitors.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers had detailed that three of the four hometown date recipients had been uncovered as filming took place in Amsterdam. He said that Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron, and Jed Wyat were confirmed to be in Hannah’s final four group — and he suspected that either Connor Saeli or Garrett Powell would get that last spot.

Now, Reality Steve’s spoilers via Twitter indicate that he was a little surprised to learn that neither Connor nor Garrett got that final spot. Instead, Peter Weber is said to be taking Hannah to his home to introduce her to his family.

Luke P. lets Hannah know that he wanted her to be #TheBachelorette. pic.twitter.com/XiCfPUAiWh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 1, 2019

At this point, Bachelorette spoilers regarding the filming sequence for these hometowns indicate that Luke’s will take place Saturday, April 20, in Gainesville, Georgia. Second apparently is Tyler’s in Jupiter, Florida on Monday, April 22, then Jed’s is third on the 24th in Sevierville, Tennessee. That means that Peter’s comes last, slated to happen in Los Angeles on Friday, April 26.

Reality Steve isn’t the only one who seems a bit surprised at the Bachelorette spoiler detailing that Peter got that last spot. Commentary across social media, like via the spoiler Instagram account @bachelor.spoilers, seemed to signal that a lot of people following filming thought that Garrett was probably getting that spot.

If that last hometown date spot has gone to Peter, people will be curious to see how this all plays out during Episode 7 in Amsterdam. The next rose ceremony will likely happen on April 27 or 28 and it probably won’t take long after that for Bachelorette spoilers emerge revealing which of these four men come up just short of the overnight fantasy suite dates.

Hannah Brown’s final rose ceremony is right around the corner and Reality Steve will have plenty of additional spoilers to share over the next few weeks. The Bachelorette 2019 season premiere airs on ABC on Monday, May 13, and fans cannot wait to get going with this journey.