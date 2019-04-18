‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Prepare To Set 2020 Wedding Date

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett will begin planning their big day later this month.

Lala Kent and her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, are about to set their wedding date.

During an April 17 interview with Us Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules star — who is currently enjoying spring break in Miami, Florida, with Emmett and his two daughters, London and Rylee — opened up about being the “worst bride-to-be ever” as she confirmed plans to set a date.

“By the end of this month, we’ll have a date for next year. And then it’ll be real. We’ll know there’s a date we have to start planning,” Kent explained.

While Kent and Emmett have been in no rush to set a date in the eight months that have elapsed since they first got engaged, their relationship is seemingly going quite strong. During her chat with Us Weekly, Kent gushed over her fiancé, saying that he was her “savior.”

“He’s my support system, my rock. Everything that I could possibly want in a man I have,” she shared. “Randall’s the one that has been picking me up off the floor so I can’t imagine my life without him.”

Kent and Emmett began their relationship in early 2016, but didn’t go public until the end of 2017. At that time, they celebrated New Year’s Eve as a couple — and shared their first photos of one another on social media.

Kent and Emmett have been quite open with their relationship with their fans and followers on social media, but when it comes to Vanderpump Rules, Kent’s fiance has not been seen. Instead, he’s remained off-camera as Kent has spoken frequently about him and their romance.

Although many have requested that Emmett join Kent on Vanderpump Rules, he has made it clear that he has no plans to leave his successful production career for reality television fame. So, when it comes to their upcoming wedding, the nuptials will not be featured on the show.

Earlier this year, during an interview with The Daily Dish, Lisa Vanderpump addressed Kent and Emmett’s relationship. Vanderpump said that Emmett should appear on Vanderpump Rules.

“I think he should actually be present in her life on the show because I think he’s an integral part of her life,” Vanderpump said. “But I think that he’s pretty supportive of her. When we’ve had dinner together he seems very supportive and supportive of the show, so that’s a good thing.”

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.