Tristan Thompson Allegedly Hurt By Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Diss

Tristan Thompson is said to be extremely hurt over Khloe Kardashian’s recent Instagram story posts, which many of her fans believe was aimed at the NBA player.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson was upset when he saw that Khloe Kardashian has posted messages on social media about killing people with silence, and how men should treat the women in their lives the same way they would want their daughters to be treated by a man.

“Tristan is really upset with Khloe right now. He’s taking a lot of her messages on Instagram personally and his feelings are getting hurt,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Tristan came into town expecting them to be able to have some positive interactions and maybe even get some of their issues resolved. But Khloe has been so shut down towards him, although she is cordial and is all for him seeing his daughter,” says the source.

Thompson was also said to be completely taken aback by how Kardashian was treating him, and has stopped telling those close to him that he wants to get back together with his baby mama.

“He was expecting a very different welcome, he’s very shocked that she’s acting this way. She’s never stayed mad at him for this long before. Tristan is not taking well,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian met face to face for the first time since their split at their daughter True’s first birthday party last weekend.

The pair, who split back in February, were in close proximity to one another during the celebration as they spent time with the birthday girl.

However, it seems that Khloe still isn’t over Tristan cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The cheating scandal was the second time Thompson had been busted being unfaithful to Kardashian in the span of a year, and the reality star refused to stay in the relationship any longer.

Sources tell HL that Khloe and Tristan have barely been speaking to one another since the split, but that Kardashian does want Thompson to be involved in their daughter’s life, and have a close relationship with little True.

So, Khloe will reportedly continue to include Tristan in important events, but insider says the couple’s romantic relationship seems to be over for good.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m.