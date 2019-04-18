Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Her Tan Lines In A Pink Bikini

Ashley's posing in a high-cut bikini.

Ashley Tisdale is showing off her tan lines in a high-cut bikini in a stunning new photo. The High School Musical actress flaunted her enviable curves in a new snap shared to her Instagram account on April 17, where she told fans that she was rocking the bikini to motivate herself to head to the gym.

Tisdale – who appeared alongside Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the hugely popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchise – posed with one hand on her head in her pink two-piece while showing off a shorter and darker hairdo than what fans are used to.

Though she’s most famous for sporting longer blonde hair like her character Sharpay Evans, the “He Said, She Said” singer was actually rocking a brunette bob, as she gave her 11 million followers on the social media site a good look at her bikini body.

As well as giving her fans a look at her very toned physique in her pink bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms, Ashley was also revealed several tattoos on her arms.

Fans were quick to share their praise after seeing the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress show off her body confidence, leaving positive messages for Tisdale in the comments section.

“DAMN GIRL,” one fan said, adding several heart and fire emoji, while another simply told the actress and singer that she looked “beautiful” with a smiley face emoji.

“Great to see someone on Instagram not photoshopping themself! Beautiful real picture,” a third told Ashley in the comments.

But this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Ashley has given her followers a glimpse at her enviable bikini body.

The Inquisitr reported in March that the star was rocking a strapless two-piece last month while telling fans that, for her, Sundays are all about bikinis.

But while the snap may have been serving as a little gym motivation for Ashley, there’s no doubting that she’s put her time in when it comes to working out to get the amazing body she was proudly flaunting this week.

“I am constantly working out with my trainer. Kickboxing is really great for cardio. It’s good for your abs but also your whole body because it works everything at once,” Ashley previously told OK! Extra magazine, via Female First. “Weight training is great for toning up without bulking up.”

“I always make time for exercise because not only is it healthy for you, it also relieves stress,” Tisdale then added of her exercise routine. “I always make time for it. I’m so busy all the time and I get stressed a lot. Working out takes that away.”