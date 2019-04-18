Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back Hard After ‘White Supremacist’ ‘Fox News’ Host Mocked Her

Chrissy Teigen isn’t here for Fox News host Laura Ingraham and she’s letting the world know. After Ingraham criticized Teigen as an odd choice for the Time 100 list, Teigen clapped back in a series of tweets, saying that when Time came out with their “100 most influential white supremacists,” she’d fully support the nomination.

The famous chef Eric Ripert penned a touching tribute to Teigen for Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” list. In it, he praises her as an exacting cook and a person who loves to eat and share her passion for food with others. He also says that she honors her roots in her cooking, which her cookbooks reflect.

“She may be glamorous and an icon in elegance, but she’s extremely approachable and warm. And above all, she’s a very proud mother and a tremendously supportive wife. I admire her so much,” he wrote.

Ingraham took issue with the choice. On her show The Ingraham Angle, she called the inclusion of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Taylor Swift unusual before going on to attack Teigen’s appearance on the list.

“Well, that’s nice, and innovative I guess, eating,” Ingraham said, according to USA Today. “But did most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week’s democrat retreat?”

She then showed a clip of Teigen encouraging more women to drop the f-bomb as an illustration that she isn’t a suitable role model.

“Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? F**k you,” Teigen tweeted.

“When [T]ime comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness,” she added.

She then followed that with a video that appears to show Ingraham extending her arm as she waves to the audience at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where she appears to be offering a Sieg Heil salute.

But Ingraham’s opinion doesn’t appear to have dampened the celebrations in the Legend-Teigen household. Unsurprisingly, Teigen’s husband tweeted a touching link to the Time article on his Twitter feed. Teigen replied with a series of tears emojis and general excitement in a tweet of her own.

A beautiful tribute to my awesome wife by our friend, the magnificent chef @ericripert https://t.co/gALNjLKgMg — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 17, 2019

Ripert, who is the chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin, defended the piece on Twitter, saying that it was easy to write because it is the truth.

After finding out about the article, Teigen asked fans to photoshop her face into the cover of Time since she didn’t get an official cover from the magazine. Of course, her fans obliged.