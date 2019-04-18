Full Trailer For ‘Child’s Play’ Remake Reveals His New Voice Provided By Mark Hamill

It's time for Chucky to come out and play.

Remakes of horror movies are things that have been created for a long time and they’re going to keep on coming. One of the latest is that of Child’s Play which was released back in 1988 and has spawned a great number of sequels. Instead of continuing on with the franchise, Orion has decided to reboot the whole thing and that is where this first full trailer comes from with Chucky’s spooky new voice included.

Early on Thursday morning, the official Twitter account for Child’s Play revealed the first full trailer for the remake. There have been some teasers and small clips here and there, but nothing like this as of yet and the movie hits theaters on June 21, 2019.

A lot of old-school horror fans were not thrilled with the idea of the Child’s Play remake as it kind of abandoned everyone who had anything to do with making the other films a success. So many people wanted Bard Dourif back as the voice of the sinister Chucky and when it didn’t happen, people were planning to boycott the film.

Well, that was until a couple of weeks ago when it was revealed that Mark Hamill would be the new voice of Chucky. Yes, the man who plays Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and voiced Joker in Batman: The Animated Series is taking over the vocal cords of the demonic doll.

In this first full trailer, fans actually get to hear Hamill as Chucky’s voice for the first time.

It appears as if Orion is truly looking to delve back into the roots of Child’s Play by bringing some true horror back by the looks of this trailer. Watching it, there are some flashback feelings to iconic kills that Chucky used to do and there could be some incredible ones in the remake as well.

That scene with the guy putting up his Christmas lights is pretty sweet and also brings back feelings of Gremlins.

Aubrey Plaza plays Karen Barclay, the mother of Andy (Gabriel Bateman), who is trying to provide the best life she can for her son. Together, they are trying to work things out in a new place as Andy attends a new school, but things aren’t going so hot as he just can’t make any friends.

When she finds a “friend” for him, it’s in the form of a Buddi (Good Guy) doll which is interactive and can actually control all sorts of things in the house. One of the manufacturers seemingly puts in an adjusted chip which brings about a spirit of evil.

Andy belongs to him. The official poster for Child’s Play is here to give you nightmares. Your friend till the end hits theaters on June 21. ???? #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/t6viMDaA8N — Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 17, 2019

Technically, this is going to be the seventh movie in the Child’s Play franchise, but the first remake as it doesn’t actually extend the story. It is going to be interesting to see the way this film is received as franchise creator Don Mancini is off working on Child’s Play: The TV Series with Brad Dourif. If the trailer is any indication, though, this horror movie remake may be worth seeing and a lot of that has to do with Mark Hamill.