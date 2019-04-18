Full Trailer For ‘Child’s Play’ Remake Reveals Chucky’s New Voice Is Provided By Mark Hamill

It's time for Chucky to come out and play.

Remakes of horror movies have been popular as of late, and it appears that they’re going to keep on coming. One of the latest remakes announced is Child’s Play, with the original having been released back in 1988. Child’s Play spawned a great number of sequels of varying quality and commercial success. Instead of continuing on with the franchise, Orion has decided to reboot the whole thing — and now, there is a new trailer. One major upgrade? Chucky’s new, spooky voice.

Early on Thursday morning, the official Twitter account for Child’s Play revealed the first full trailer for the remake. Some teasers and small clips have been released before, but a full trailer had been withheld — until now. The movie hits theaters on June 21, 2019.

A lot of old-school horror fans were not thrilled with the idea of the Child’s Play remake, as critics claimed that it had abandoned everyone, and everything, that had anything to do with making the original films a success. So many people wanted Brad Dourif back as the voice of the sinister Chucky, and when it didn’t happen, many die-hard fans were planning to boycott the film.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that Mark Hamill would be voicing Chucky. Yes, the man who plays Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope and who voiced Joker in Batman: The Animated Series is taking over the vocal cords of the demonic doll.

In this first full trailer, fans actually get to hear Hamill perform Chucky’s voice for the first time.

It appears as if Orion is truly looking to delve back into the roots of Child’s Play by bringing some true horror back to the big screen. In the trailer, there are some flashback feelings to iconic kills that Chucky had performed — and there could be some incredibly brutal endings in the remake, as well.

A scene with a man putting up his Christmas lights is notable, and may bring back feelings of Gremlins for some nostalgic fans.

In the rebooted Child’s Play, Aubrey Plaza plays Karen Barclay, mother to Andy (Gabriel Bateman). She is trying to provide the best life that she can for her son. Together, they are attempting to work things out in a new place as Andy attends a new school, but things aren’t going so hot — he just can’t make any friends.

When she finds a “friend” for him, it’s in the form of a Buddi (Good Guy) doll. The doll is interactive, and can actually control all sorts of things in the house. One of the manufacturers seemingly puts in an adjusted chip, one which brings about a spirit of evil.

Andy belongs to him. The official poster for Child’s Play is here to give you nightmares. Your friend till the end hits theaters on June 21. ???? #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/t6viMDaA8N — Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 17, 2019

This will technically be the seventh movie in the Child’s Play franchise, but the first remake. The film is likely to take an entirely different route, rather than to extend the existing story. It is going to be interesting to see how well this film is received, as franchise creator Don Mancini is off working on Child’s Play: The TV Series with Brad Dourif. If the trailer is any indication, though, this horror movie remake may be worth watching — and a lot of that has to do with the involvement of Mark Hamill.