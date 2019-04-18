Russian Instagram Starlet Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks Her Insane Hourglass Figure In Daring Neon Yellow Bikini

Instagram vixen Anastasiya Kvitko has developed a style all of her own thanks to her insane hourglass figure. She oozes with confidence and sex appeal, and that was on full display in her latest social media snaps.

Kvitko has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” and she rarely misses an opportunity to showcase why she has claimed that title. Much like the infamous Kardashian family member, Anastasiya has a bodacious booty that she loves to flaunt. The model’s latest Instagram post focuses on some of her other sultry assets, and her fans loved every revealing tidbit.

Anastasiya donned a skimpy Fashion Nova bikini and posed seductively on a lounge chair. Fans of Kvitko’s know that she is a big fan of the Fashion Nova brand and this neon yellow bikini did the trick to show off all of the model’s curves.

This new Instagram post contained two photos, both of them showing Anastasiya wearing this tiny bikini. The buckle accents on the suit served to accentuate the curves of Kvitko’s hips along with her slim waist, and they also helped show off a bit of underboob.

Kvitko’s buxom figure was pouring out of her bikini top, and she gazed seductively at the camera as she tugged slightly at the waistband of her bikini bottoms. Anastasiya’s long, dark hair cascaded in waves down behind her shoulder, and she kept her accessories simple with just one bracelet on her wrist and one ring on her right hand.

Anastasiya’s Instagram following is closing in on the 10 million fan mark, and this latest post demonstrates exactly why Kvitko’s following has been rapidly increasing. Nearly 200,000 people liked this post in the first 15 hours or so it was on AK’s page and more than 2,600 added comments as well.

Some fans noted that Kvitko had curves for days and many said simply that Anastasiya looked beautiful. People thought this neon yellow color looked fabulous on her, and this look was definitely a big hit. The model’s followers know that she wears a lot of Fashion Nova and bikinis like this show just why she is such a dedicated fan of the brand.

Anastasiya Kvitko never holds back when it comes to flaunting the insane hourglass figure she has developed, and she clearly embraces the buzz she generates among her fans who drool over every post. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” has made it clear she has big plans and high aspirations and based on this latest bikini post, it seems certain that she is on the right path to achieve her goals.