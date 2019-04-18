‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Flips

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King is multi-talented, and she recently flipped — literally.

Yesterday, King posted a video of herself doing backflips to her Instagram account. In the caption, the actress revealed that she’s been working on the complicated movement for the past two weeks after an entire six-year break from gymnastics. She thanked her trainer, Shawn L. Marsh of Gymnastics 4 Life in Los Angeles, for helping her regain the skill so quickly.

The actress’s skills shocked some of her co-stars. King’s onscreen mother, Gina Tognoni, replied, “I never knew you could do this!!! Ammmmmazing.”

Her Y&R aunt, Abby Newman actress Melissa Ordway, also chimed in with “That’s awesome!!!!!” complete with hand clapping emoji.

Meanwhile, Bryton James, who is Devon Hamilton Winters on the show, kept it simple, replying “Doooooope.”

Finally, Hunter’s sister, Joey King, admonished the actress for not inviting her to the flip session. Hunter defended herself by reminding Joey that she wasn’t at home at the time.

Courtney Hope, who portrays Sally Spectra on Y&R‘s CBS daytime sister soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, also replied. She wrote, “Heck yes girl!! I’d love to tumble sometime! I just got back into it too!”

King has a lot going on in her life right now. She’s planning her wedding to Nico Svoboda. She also posted today that her CBS Primetime show, Life In Pieces, begins airing its new Season 4 episodes. She admitted it hardly felt like work since she got to star alongside her sister Joey.

On the show, The Inquisitr reported that King’s alter-ego, Summer, recently had a heart-to-heart with her mother, Phyllis. Summer offered a genuine apology for making the extremely hurtful choice to sleep with her mother’s boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson). Meanwhile, Summer also continues to fight for her marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor), whom she insists she loves despite his lingering feelings for his ex-girlfriend Lola (Sasha Calle).

Thank you #TeamSkyle for the adorable gifts! We’re so thankful for your support! And thank you for watching #YR !! We love you!???????? @YRInsider @Michael_Mealor pic.twitter.com/B2yPYA5wTq — Hunter King (@HunterHaleyKing) April 17, 2019

Summer’s new attitude seems to be winning over Y&R viewers too, because she recently tweeted a picture of some adorable gifts, including a flower arrangement and a soft looking teddy bear, that fans sent in support of team “Skyle,” which stands for Summer and Kyle. Many fans retweeted and commented with positive vibes on the post.

From the looks of things, King leads an incredibly full and busy life with two TV shows and an upcoming wedding. It’s impressive she found time to get back into gymnastics and devote time to perfecting her backflip.