Hailey Bieber Reminds Husband Justin That She Is ‘Insanely Proud’ Of Him In Sweet Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is learning to better himself amid his battle with depression, and his wife Hailey is there to support him every step of the way. The model took to Instagram to leave a heartfelt message for her husband on Wednesday evening, reminding him that she is very proud of who he is becoming and encouraging him to keep going. Hailey’s post comes just weeks after Justin opened up about his struggle and revealed why he has been on a hiatus from music.

The photo on Hailey’s Instagram feed shows Justin standing sideways in front of a green screen, according to Entertainment Tonight. The “Sorry” singer smiled slyly at the camera with his head held high, wearing a tye-dye shirt from his clothing brand Drew House and white pants.

“My love,” the 22-year-old model wrote with heart eye emojis. “You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming…I love you more every single day.”

The touching post has garnered over 2 million likes. In the comments, friends and fans sent their love to the happy couple.

“Awwww,” model Ashley Graham wrote, while Winnie Harlow added several heart emojis.

“Thank you for sharing this,” a fan wrote to Hailey. “Very good to see him smile.”

The 25-year-old pop star left his own sweet message for Hailey earlier this month. Justin shared a black-and-white modeling photo of his wife, whom he married in September during a secret ceremony in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He added a poem dedicated to Hailey and thanked her for her constant support.

“You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy,” Justin wrote. “I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come!”

Justin will be releasing a new song with Lil Dicky on April 18, “Earth,” marking his first single since July 2018. He has not released a new album since Purpose in 2015. In March, the singer explained why he has been absent from the music scene in recent months with another post on Instagram.

Justin explained alongside a photo of himself posing in Drew House gear that he had been unhappy on his Purpose tour, which his fans “don’t deserve.”

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart,” he wrote. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”