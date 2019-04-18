Sierra Skye Spills Out Of Little Black Dress In Latest Instagram Update

There’s no doubt that model Sierra Skye’s feed is absolute fire.

While the Instagram model is know for showing off her bikini body with slews of bikini clad photos on her page, she sometimes ditches the suit for another sexy outfit instead. Following a series of sultry bikini shots, Skye opted to rock a little black dress instead in her most recent post.

In the sexy shot, Sierra looks picture-perfect as she poses against her white bedspread and looks off into the distance. The model puts one hand on the bed and the other up in the air while she pops her hip for the photo. The blonde-haired beauty’s body is fully on display in a sexy little black dress that hugs her every curve.

The top of the dress features a sweetheart neckline and the model nearly spills out of it, showing ample amounts of cleavage in the NSFW photo. And to match her stunning figure, Skye also looks gorgeous with a face full of subtle makeup. The Instagram model wears a bandana tied in her hair to pull her long curly locks out of her face.

The photo has already earned Skye a ton of attention with over 61,000 likes in addition to nearly 500 comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Skye looks, countless others commented on her sexy outfit. Countless other followers simply commented with heart or flame emojis.

“Loving the cute headband! Adorable,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous as always love.”

“What’s the name of this dress? I love it,” one more wrote.

Like thousands of other influencers, Skye went to the famous Coachella music festival last weekend and she was sure to post plenty of photos of her sexy outfits for her loyal Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr shared a few days back, the bombshell wowed fans with a shot of her in a sexy, metallic bikini at the festival.

In the gorgeous snapshot, Skye leans against a tree at the fest and looks off into the distance. The blond-haired beauty playfully holds her hair in her hands and rocks her signature lip pout, which can be seen from a side angle. The 23-year-old sports a big pair of hoop earrings as well as a red bandana on her neck to accessorize the look.

Sierra opted to show off her amazing figure in an itty bitty silver metallic bikini that she nearly busts out of. The bottoms of the suit also leave very little to the imagination with super thin sides and a low cut that exposes her toned and tanned tummy.

Fans can only hope that Sierra will be at weekend two of the festival, serving up some more sexy looks.