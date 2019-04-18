Sierra Skye Spills Out Of Little Black Dress In Latest Instagram Update

There’s no doubt that model Sierra Skye’s feed is absolute fire.

While the Instagram model is known for showing off her bikini body with slews of provocative photos on her page, she sometimes ditches the suit for another sexy outfit, instead. Following a series of sultry bikini shots, Skye opted to rock a little black dress in her most recent post.

In the sexy shot, Sierra looks picture-perfect as she poses against her white bedspread and looks off into the distance. The model puts one hand on the bed and the other up in the air while she pops her hip for the photo. The blonde-haired beauty’s body is fully on display in a little black dress, one that hugs her every curve.

The top of the dress features a sweetheart neckline, and the model nearly spills out of it, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. And to match her stunning figure, Skye also looks gorgeous with a face full of subtle makeup. The Instagram model wears a bandanna tied in her hair in order to pull her long, curly locks away from her face.

The photo has already earned Skye a ton of attention, attracting over 61,000 likes in addition to nearly 500 comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Skye looks, countless others commented on her sexy outfit. Many other followers simply left heart emojis and flame emojis in the comments section.

“Loving the cute headband! Adorable,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous as always love,” a second social media fan remarked.

“What’s the name of this dress? I love it,” another admirer quipped.

Like thousands of other influencers, Skye went to the famous Coachella music festival last weekend. While in attendance, she was sure to post plenty of photos of her sexy outfits for her loyal Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr shared a few days ago, the bombshell wowed fans with a shot of herself wearing a revealing metallic bikini at the festival.

In the gorgeous snapshot, Skye leans against a tree on the festival grounds, looking off into the distance. The sensual stunner playfully holds her hair in her hands and rocks her signature pout, which can be seen from a side angle. The 23-year-old sports a big pair of hoop earrings, as well as a red bandanna on her neck.

Sierra opted to show off her amazing figure in a tiny silver bikini, one that she nearly busts out of. The bottoms of the suit also leave very little to the imagination, boasting super thin sides and a low cut that exposes her toned and tanned tummy.

Fans can only hope that Sierra will be at weekend two of the festival, serving up some more sexy looks.